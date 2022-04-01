Houston On Houston: Texans Eyeing NFL Draft Prospects at Cougars Pro Day

The Houston Texans are one of 19 teams in attendance for the University of Houston's Pro Day featuring prospects Logan Hall and Marcus Jones.

HOUSTON — Friday will mark another day of Pro Day attendance for the Houston Texans. And for the second time this week, the Texans will attend a Pro Day in the comfort of their city.

The University of Houston will hold its annual Pro Day at the Indoor Practice Facility and TDECU Stadium. The day will start at 8:30 a.m. with measurements of wingspan, hand, height and weight. The Texans will be one of 19 NFL teams in attendance.

The University of Houston will have 13 prospects auditioning in front of 29 NFL scouts. Defensive lineman Logan Hall headlines Houston's Pro Day. Hall declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following a successful junior year with the Houston Cougars by recording 43 total tackles (22 solo hits), 4.5 sacks, and three quarterback pressures.

Houston's Pro Day will also feature cornerback and kick returner Marcus Jones. He capped off his collegiate career with 46 total tackles (35 solo hits), 12 pass deflections and five interceptions. On special teams, Jones recorded a combined 884 yards and four touchdowns between kick and punt returns in 2021.

Other prospects who will be attending Houston's Pro Day: Deontay Anderson (LB), David Anenih (DL), Mulbah Car (RB), Jaylen Erwin (WR), Seth Green (TE), Jake Herslow (DL), Cole McGowan (WR), Kody Russey (OL), Chandler Smith (RB), Damarion Williams (DB) and Dalton Witherspoon (K).

McNeese State's Isaiah Chambers and Stephen F. Austin's Rayshad Nichols are two additional prospects in attendance auditioning in front of scouts. Both players are defensive linemen.

Wednesday afternoon, the Texans attended Texas Southern University's Pro Day. Among the prospects, Houston's team personnel met with TSU's star defensive end and outside linebacker, Michael Badejo.