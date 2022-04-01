Skip to main content

Houston On Houston: Texans Eyeing NFL Draft Prospects at Cougars Pro Day

The Houston Texans are one of 19 teams in attendance for the University of Houston's Pro Day featuring prospects Logan Hall and Marcus Jones.

HOUSTON — Friday will mark another day of Pro Day attendance for the Houston Texans. And for the second time this week, the Texans will attend a Pro Day in the comfort of their city.  

The University of Houston will hold its annual Pro Day at the Indoor Practice Facility and TDECU Stadium. The day will start at 8:30 a.m. with measurements of wingspan, hand, height and weight. The Texans will be one of 19 NFL teams in attendance.

The University of Houston will have 13 prospects auditioning in front of 29 NFL scouts. Defensive lineman Logan Hall headlines Houston's Pro Day. Hall declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following a successful junior year with the Houston Cougars by recording 43 total tackles (22 solo hits), 4.5 sacks, and three quarterback pressures.

Lovie Smith & Nick Caserio

Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Houston's Pro Day will also feature cornerback and kick returner Marcus Jones. He capped off his collegiate career with 46 total tackles (35 solo hits), 12 pass deflections and five interceptions. On special teams, Jones recorded a combined 884 yards and four touchdowns between kick and punt returns in 2021.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17479291
Play

Texans LB Neville Hewitt Contract Details Finalized

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NFL Draft
Play

NFL Draft: Texans Meet With Texas Southern DE Michael Badejo

After attending Texas Southern University's Pro Day, the Houston Texans are showing interest in defensive end Michael Badejo.

By Coty M. Davis20 hours ago
20 hours ago
A4221110-6A91-4972-A037-6CE5A25E2DD2
Play

John McClain Retires From Covering Texans & NFL

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain will continue to freelance and remain a presence on Houston radio

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Other prospects who will be attending Houston's Pro Day: Deontay Anderson (LB), David Anenih (DL), Mulbah Car (RB), Jaylen Erwin (WR), Seth Green (TE), Jake Herslow (DL), Cole McGowan (WR), Kody Russey (OL), Chandler Smith (RB), Damarion Williams (DB) and Dalton Witherspoon (K).

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

McNeese State's Isaiah Chambers and Stephen F. Austin's Rayshad Nichols are two additional prospects in attendance auditioning in front of scouts. Both players are defensive linemen.

Wednesday afternoon, the Texans attended Texas Southern University's Pro Day. Among the prospects, Houston's team personnel met with TSU's star defensive end and outside linebacker, Michael Badejo

USATSI_17479291
News

Texans LB Neville Hewitt Contract Details Finalized

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
NFL Draft
News

NFL Draft: Texans Meet With Texas Southern DE Michael Badejo

By Coty M. Davis20 hours ago
A4221110-6A91-4972-A037-6CE5A25E2DD2
News

John McClain Retires From Covering Texans & NFL

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Nico Collins and Davis Mills
News

Which Texan Promises to 'Attack' Offseason?

By Anthony Wood22 hours ago
USATSI_16794458
News

Is Alabama Offensive Lineman No-Brainer Draft Pick for Texans at No. 3?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

Texans Stumble In Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

By Anthony WoodMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17436934
News

Could Texans Target Alabama's Jameson Williams At No. 13?

By Cole ThompsonMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17449797
News

Texans at Baylor Pro Day: Which Bears Are They Hunting?

By Cole ThompsonMar 31, 2022