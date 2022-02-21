Texans Tavierre Thomas Considered "Riser" By Pro Football Focus

Tavierre Thomas made sure the Houston Texans were well represented by Pro Football Focus after the 2021 season

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans nickel defender Tavierre Thomas is hopeful to be a staple with the organization entering 2022. Last season was one year he soon won't be forgetting.

When the 2021 season began, Thomas was nothing more than a depth defender who made a name on special teams. By the season's end, he was one of Houston's top defenders and geared up to build off his success in 2022 thanks to a two-year contract extension.

Recently, Pro Football Focus graded out every team's biggest "riser" in grades from last season. No surprise, Thomas was the front-runner for Houston after becoming a staple in the slot.

PFF Grade change from 2020 to 2021: 50.2 → 77.6 (+27.4) Thomas had one of the most underrated seasons in the league this year. Up until this last season, the 2018 undrafted free agent had played only 237 snaps in meaningful NFL games for the Browns. Last year, Thomas stepped up as the nickel for Houston, and he was one of the best at the position. Thomas posted one of the five highest slot coverage grades in the NFL and allowed the fewest yards per slot coverage snap (0.50). - PFF's Anthony Treash

Thomas started eight games for Houston under the direction of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's scheme. He recorded two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick-six against the Los Angeles Chargers in December to help Houston finish 4-13 on the regular season.

Consistently, Smith praised Thomas for his growth, eventually moving initial nickel defender Desmond King to the outside to permanently create a home for him. Now as head coach, Smith is likely looking for similar hard-working names to join his defense and stabilize their careers at NRG Stadium.

One-year wonders are always possible in any sport, but Thomas proved last season he's an essential part of the Texans' roster and one of the few bright spots returning this fall.