Texans' Lone Ring of Honor Member Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

HOUSTON -- Retired Houston Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Johnson, who attended the Texans' victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the McNair family's owners suite, made the cut to finalist in his first year of eligibility.

He was named to seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams and is the only player in the Texans' Ring of Honor. He leads the franchise in every major receiving category and finished his career with 1,012 receptions, 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

The former first-round draft pick from Miami, selected by the Texans third overall in 2003, ranks 11th all-time in the NFL in receiving yards and catches.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday, and the decision was made to first highlight the three players who have made the cut in their first year of eligibility. That trio includes Johnson, former Bears' kick-returner Devin Hester and DeMarcus Ware, an iconic player both with his original team, the Dallas Cowboys, and later his Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos.

The modern-era player finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee, a process that began with 122 nominees. That group of nominees was trimmed to 26 semifinalists in November.

In addition to the modern-era finalists, also top candidates will be senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which airs live Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. CT.