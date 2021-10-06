Culley Hopes His Rookie QB Mimics Patriots' Jones

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans and New England Patriots have more in common that just members of their personnel. Texans' general manager Nick Caserio spent two decades working in multiple roles for the Patriots before earning the job at Houston's NRG Drive.

That will be one storyline to follow when the teams meet Sunday. The second features rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones and Davis Mills, both of whom will get the starting nod.

Mills continues to struggle for the Texans while Jones has elevated his game. Despite the two teams holding 1-3 records, the quarterback play in Foxborough has been far more consistent.

Texans' coach David Culley agrees with that statement entering Week 5.

"He has a good release," Culley said Wednesday of Jones. "The reason he can get the ball out so quickly is because he's learned more now. He's more comfortable with things now."

Jones was named the starter Week 1 following a training camp battle with former NFL MVP Cam Newton. Last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones looked his best and perhaps similar to the true heir apparent of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. At one point he completed 19 consecutive completions, including a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith to give New England a 14-13 lead.

The strengths and consistencies New England saw during Jones' time at Alabama were on full display inside Gillette Stadium.

Believe it or not, the rookie outplayed Brady on the field he called home for 20 years. Jones finished 31 of 40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards without a touchdown or interception.

Culley credits Jones' ability to understand concepts on play designs, stating that even though situations call for longer completions doesn't always mean the ball must travel that exact distance through the air.

"Just because it's third-and-long and you're at third-and-12 doesn't mean you have to throw the ball 12 yards to get a first down," Culley said.

On the other side, those are areas Mills must improve on this week. In a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the third-round pick failed to meet those expectations when passing. Looking to keep drives alive, Mills forced throws into coverage.

He threw four interceptions and finished with a 23.4 quarterback rating in the franchise's worst loss in team history. Houston also went 1 of 9 on third down and recorded just six total first downs.

"There's a clock that goes off in your head," Culley said of a quarterback's progression. "Growing pains right now with him (Mills) is finding out when that clock is going off and getting that ball out."

Both Jones and Mills might be tasked carrying their teams to a win through the air. New England has struggled with its run game, ranking 31st while averaging 68.5 yards per game.

Houston only is slightly better, ranking 26th at 83 yards per game. Surprisingly, the Patriots have a higher average per run (3.5) than Houston (3.3) through four contests.

Culley is hopeful the three-man attack of David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram can find consistency on the ground now at home. Anything to take pressure off Mills is beneficial moving forward.

"All three of those guys have different ways of being to help us offensively," Culley said. "We got to quit getting penalties and if we start to be more consistent and not get in those things and behind the sticks, we can do what we did the first game and a half in being able to be effective running the ball."