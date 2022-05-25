Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson's Accusers Speak On HBO's Real Sports

A pair of Deshaun Watson's accusers called his record-breaking contract sickening following his trade from the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson is no longer a member of the Houston Texans, but his legal troubles continue to make national headlines.

Watson is still in the middle of 22 civil complaints of sexual misconduct, and the NFL is still in the midst of an ongoing investigation. A pair of Watson's accusers sat down with Soledad O'Brien for an exclusive interview on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Kyla Hayes and Ashley Solis spoke on the alleged abuse from Watson, which included how appalled they were to see the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback receive a record-breaking $230 million contract from the Cleveland Browns.

clevelandbrowns.com Deshaun Watson clevelandbrowns.com Deshaun Watson © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Deshaun Watson

"It's just like a big screw you,'" Solis said. "That's what it feels like they don't care. He can run and throw, and that's what we care about...Everybody who’s so comfortable with working with him in the future is also comfortable with what he’s done and what he potentially will do."

Hayes added: "It was sickening to me. I feel like he is being awarded for bad behavior...It’s a constant reminder of what happened. And for him to say he never did anything to a woman — it’s a bold-faced lie."

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson after hearing testimonies from a number of accusers. Following a no bill, the Browns claim to have completed an investigation prior to acquiring Watson in March.

Deshaun Watson Carmen Mandato / Stringer Deshaun Watson Carmen Mandato / Staff Deshaun Watson

"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson," Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam said. "Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.

"We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing, and we will respect due process."

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before missing the entire 2021 campaign. After the Texans drafted him with the No. 12 pick in 2017, Watson ended his career in Houston, throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.