Commissioner Exempt List Still Possible For QB Deshaun Watson?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is no longer a member of the Houston Texans. But Watson's on-field problems in Houston are far from over. The NFL is doing an investigation into 22 civil complaints made against Watson for sexual misconduct.
The results of the examination could end in Watson serving a lengthy suspension during the 2022 NFL campaign. And according to Pro Football Talk, the possibility of Watson landing on the Commissioner exempt list is still an option.
On March 11, the Harris County district attorney presented the cases of sexual assault against Watson to a grand jury. The outcome ended in a no bill, as Watson avoided criminal charges.
One week later, the Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a haul of draft capital back in return for the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback.
Prior to the trade, the Browns' front office released a statement declaring that the team did their homework on Watson's legal issues.
"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson," Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam said. "Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.
"We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process."
By joining the Browns, Watson received a new contract worth $230 million fully guaranteed. Watson also received a $45 million signing bonus, according to Pro Football Network.
Watson played four seasons for the Texans before missing the entire 2021 campaign. After the Texans drafted him with the No. 12th pick in 2017, Watson ended his career in Houston throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.