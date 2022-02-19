Texans Free Agency Profile: Is Tyrod Taylor Done in Houston?

HOUSTON — When the Houston Texans signed Tyrod Taylor last March, the objective for the one-time Pro-Bowler was to be a transition quarterback for 2021.

Deshaun Watson — before the first of 22 legal lawsuits — was adamant about not playing another down for the Texans again. And the plan was to redshirt rookie quarterback Davis Mills given his lack of experience at Stanford.

A year later, Taylor's future in Houston appears to be bleak. It seems he won't be a starter after losing his job to a rookie for the third time in four years.

Will Taylor accept a lesser role in Houston in hopes of finding some stability in his career? Or will Taylor move on in hopes of getting a starting gig?

"He didn’t like the decision, but this is a production business," former Texans coach David Culley said when Taylor lost his starting job to Mills in December. "On offense, it always starts at that position [quarterback], and we needed a spark. We needed a change, and I made the change."

TYROD TAYLOR 2021 SEASON RECAP:

During the first two weeks of the season, Taylor appeared to be the most suitable contingency plan the Texans could hope for given their bizarre circumstance at quarterback. Taylor led the Texans to a 37-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and had Houston leading 14-7 over the Cleveland Browns the following week.

The Texans had a chance to begin the year 2-0, as Taylor completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns through the first six quarters of the season. But a hamstring injury Taylor in Cleveland and subsequent loss ended those hopes.

The Grade 2 hamstring string sidelined the 32-year-old quarterback for six consecutive games. By the time he returned as first-string quarterback, Taylor could not match the on-field production he showcased prior to his injury.

Taylor played four more games before Culley went to Mills ahead of the Texans' Week 14 match against the Seattle Seahawks. Following a fast start to begin the season, Taylor completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 550 yards, five interceptions and two touchdowns in his final four starts.

"We can sit here and give him an excuse that he hasn’t played in six weeks, but he’s been around, he’s practiced, he’s a veteran," Culley said after Taylor threw a career-high four interceptions in a loss to the Miami Dolphins in October. "We knew the situation going in. He knew the situation going in."

FREE AGENCY OUTLOOK

Taylor will likely move on from the Texans in free agency. Taylor signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract worth up to $12.5 million, but likely didn't reach those incentives.

If Taylor is seeking a franchise where he can compete for a starting job, his next destination will probably be with the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts or Pittsburgh Steelers. But if he has accepted his fate as a second-string quarterback, all 32 teams, including the Texans, could be in play.