Most Questionable Texans Draft Choice?
The consensus from the national media has been that the Houston Texans had a solid draft. But a recent article from CBS has questioned one of Houston's nine selections.
General manager Nick Caserio traded back up into the second round to select Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III with the 44th overall pick.
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
While on the surface this fills a need for the Texans, CBS question the value for money selecting a recently injured player this high.
It sounds like a cop out, but these teams did a relatively good job of sticking to the board. Metchie was a bit of an outlier to me because he fights the ball a bit down the field. Combined with his injury history, his value was later on Day 2 for me. Houston has now taken a chance on a few Day 2 wide receivers over the last few years with Nico Collins and Metchie. The Texans are doing their due diligence in regards to giving Davis Mills a chance to prove himself this season."
His torn ACL is of course cause for some concern, but to use the term "injury history" given that this is the only major documented injury he's suffered seems a bit of a stretch - especially given ACL tears are by no means career-ending i.e. Frank Gore.
The Taiwanese-born receiver had 2,058 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020 and 2021, for an impressive average of 79.2 yards per game.
Metchie is the 11th Alabama receiver to be drafted since 2010. Some of his predecessors include Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle.
Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
DeVonta Smith
If this lineage is anything to go by, Metchie has a good chance of proving those questioning his value wrong.