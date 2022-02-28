'Walmart Receivers': Deshaun Watson's Private Coach Rips Texans Talent

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson remains under contract with the Houston Texans entering the 2022 offseason. Expected to be traded in the coming months, Watson first must clear his name of any criminal charges if general manager Nick Caserio expects his desired asking price for the three-time Pro Bowl star.

Watson's private quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, recently said on The Ringer's Ryen Russillo Podcast that the former first-rounder was the reason for Houston's success since arriving in 2017. Avery took a shot at Houston's receiving corps in 2020, referring to the players as "bargain bin" names despite Watson leading the NFL in passing yards.

"(People) might have forgot that his last year in Houston, when he played, (Watson) was carrying like three guys who could have been working at your local Walmart at the receiver position and he went absolutely berserk," Avery said. "If he gets on a team with any sort of talent around him, somebody’s going to have to really watch out."

Were the 2020 Texans receiver "Walmart" quality?

Former All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier that offseason in exchange for running back David Johnson and the No. 40 overall draft pick. Without a true top receiver, Houston traded its initial second-round pick at No. 57 to the Los Angeles Rams for veteran pass-catcher Brandin Cooks. Cooks, with six 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 14.2 yards per reception in his first season with Watson.

During Watson's prolific season, former first-rounder Will Fuller recorded 53 catches for a career-best 879 yards and eight touchdowns. Former Green Bay Packers slot receiver Randall Cobb also contributed to Watson's success with 38 catches for 441 yards and three scores.

Also among Houston's top pass-catchers that season: Tight end Jordan Akins and receivers Keke Coutee, Chad Hansen and Kenny Stills. All played in the NFL in 2021.

Fuller could be a high-end No. 2 in the league if healthy. He's missed at least two games each season during his five-year run in Houston. After signing a one-year deal last offseason worth $10.6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, he only played in three games due to a multitude of injuries.

Cobb, 31, was a reliable No. 3 option for Aaron Rodgers early on his career with the Packers. After being traded back to Green Bay last offseason, he recorded 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

After taking a the verbal jab at Cooks and others, Avery said he thinks Watson will play in 2022 and reminded fans just how talented he believes the quarterback is.

"We’ve started working out and I will say this: Deshaun is throwing the ball better than I think I’ve ever seen him throw a football," Avery said. "And, I’m not just saying this, but he’s super healthy, he’s super focused, he’s super locked in.

"I think that people are going to be reminded very, very quickly that Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL."

Watson currently is still facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault charges entering March. Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin said in court earlier this month that the Harris County District Attorney will likely decide by April 1 whether Watson will be criminally charged.