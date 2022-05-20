Do Texans Have Top Tier Edge Rushers?
The days of J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, and Whitney Mercilus rushing the passer for the Houston Texans may be over, but they still have one or two who can get after the quarterback.
Not that Pro Football Focus sees it that way.
In a recent article, PFF ranked edge rushers, placing them into tiers. And just one Texan made it into the mix.
Recently acquired veteran Jerry Hughes, 33, joined the Texans after nine years in Buffalo and three in Indianapolis. During that time he's amassed 58 sacks, 129 quarterback hits, and 82 tackles for a loss.
But PFF believes he's past his prime, listing him as a tier-five edge rusher (declining forces).
"Jerry Hughes is virtually a guaranteed 50 pressures to any defense he’s on, even at this age," PFF wrote. "He tallied 55 for the Bills last season and has averaged that figure over the past nine years. Hughes is still an effective edge rusher."
Worth noting; This is the same tier as former Texan Watt, who they said: "can still be very effective when healthy, but that becomes a larger caveat with each passing season."
Conspicuous in his absence is Jonathan Greenard, who frequently finds himself overlooked outside of Houston despite his impressive 2021 season. Despite only playing 12 games and 52% of their defensive snaps, Greenard led an underwhelming Texans defense in sacks (8.0) and quarterback hits (12) in what was his first season at defensive end.
Entering his third season, Greenard is still only 24-years-old and the fact he was able to produce so consistently on a patchwork defense that was learning a new scheme is impressive.
How he wasn't listed under 'Young Rushers With Potential' or even Injury/Other Concerns' is a valid question.