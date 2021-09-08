Texans Release NFL Depth Chart; O-Line Help?

HOUSTON -- Could the Houston Texans be getting ready to add Marcus Cannon back into the mix? According to the depth chart, the answer would be yes.

Houston released its official depth chart ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Jaguars. Cannon, who was traded from the New England Patriots this offseason, was listed as the team’s starting right tackle.

Initially, Cannon was expected to battle with third-year pro Tytus Howard for the starting right tackle spot, but Howard has since become a staple at left guard next to Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Second-year offensive tackle Charlie Heck, who started in all three preseason games, tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the team’s reserve list on Monday. The right tackle will have to test negative twice on tests taken 24 hours apart before returning to the team as soon as Thursday.

Texans head coach David Culley said prior to Heck being placed on the reserve list, practice this week could decide who starts at right tackle for the remainder of the season.

“We will just see how it works through the week," Culley said Monday. "Looking at Marcus right now it is an ongoing thing and we are not really sure exactly where he is at, but we will know more by Friday.”

Should Cannon and Heck both be unable to play, the Texans would have two options. The first would be to move Howard back outside and play veteran Justin McCray at the left guard spot.

The second would be for swing tackle Geron Christian Sr. to play on the right side until further notice. A former third-round pick out of Clemson, Christian won the swing tackle role over former veteran Roderick Johnson last month in training camp.

