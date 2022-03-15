Texans Re-Sign Justin Britt, Add Jaguars OL A.J. Cann

Justin Britt returns for a second stint in Houston while the Texans add a familiar name in A.J. Cann

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are re-signing offensive lineman Justin Britt on a one-year deal, according to Pro Football Network. Houston also is adding former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman A.J. Cann on a one-year deal/

Britt, 30, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $5 million last offseason, started 11 games last fall and was the veteran of the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only three sacks and was penalized just three times.

Justin Britt Justin Britt Justin Britt

Following the season's conclusion, Britt expressed interest in returning to Houston to play for then-offensive line coach James Campen. Campen would leave after the firing of David Culley to take over as new offensive line coach with the Carolina Panthers.

“This is kind of everything I would want other than wins," Britt said. "Coming to work every week with this group of guys and to see how we grew and the steps we took, would I come back here? Yeah, if everything was right and the way it needed to be, I would love to come back here and be around these men again.”

Cann, 30, was drafted all the South Carolina in 2015. For six seasons, he was primary starting right guard for the Jaguars, playing in 94 games since entering the league.

Last season, he only played in four games after suffering a season-ending MCL injury. He was replaced by Ben Bartch, who is expected to be this Jacksonville's starting right guard.

Cann spent the last three seasons working with new Texans' offensive line coach, George Warhop. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only two sacks and was penalized three times during the 2020 season.

With the addition of Cann, this could mean Houston is moving fourth-year offensive lineman Tytus Howard back to offensive tackle full-time. Last season, the former first-rounder split reps at left tackle, right tackle and right guard.

A.J. Cann A.J. Cann A.J. Cann

Warhop said the Jaguars were interested in adding Howard to their offensive in 2019. The team viewed him more as a right tackle prospect through the draft process and were torn between selecting him or Florida's Jawaan Taylor with the No. 35 selection if both were to be available.

“You watch him (last) year, and I thought he did a nice job at guard,” Warhop said last month. “I mean, so to have that flexibility going into the season, to manage to get the five best on the field, I think that’s good for us.”