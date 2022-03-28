Texans Ex GM Rick Smith Helps NFL With New Coach Diversity Rule

“We recognize we have seen progress on some fronts,” said Steelers owner Art Rooney II, chairman of the league's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, “but we still have a way to go on other fronts.”

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The NFL announced on Monday a new diversity advisory committee and a new diversity plan, highlighted by a mandate to hire offensive coaches in a way that enhances opportunities for people of color and women.

The moves announced Monday at the owners meeting here in Palm Beach include adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003, with this one as a key: Beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach.

The individual will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff in order to gain experience.

“We recognize we have seen progress on some fronts,” said Steelers owner Art Rooney II, chairman of the league's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, “but we still have a way to go on other fronts.”

The committee, which includes former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith along with a number of includes business leaders and academics, was created to review league and club policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring.

There are currently five minority head coaches in the league.

"Today, the National Football League announced the creation of the NFL Diversity Advisory Committee, following its pledge last month to retain outside experts to review the league's diversity policies and practices," the league said in a news release. "The six-member committee will lend its expert, external perspective on industry best practices and will evaluate league and club diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies and initiatives, including all hiring processes, policies and procedures, with a primary focus on senior-level coach and front office personnel positions.

"After completing this evaluation, the committee will provide comprehensive recommendations to the league office and club ownership for consideration."

Said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement: "We've worked for years and made progress in many areas to ensure that staff and leaders in our office and at our clubs reflect the racial and gender makeup of America, but we have more work to do, particularly at the head coach and front-office level.''

The NFL is also looking at having teams invite staff members to league events, an idea Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he believes would help the cause since it would allow minority candidates to get acquainted with decision-makers in more casual settings, NFL Network reported.