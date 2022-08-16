Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).

"I think (Pierce) ran the ball extremely well," quarterback Davis Mills said. "His average was over nine yards or something per carry. If he can keep doing things like that, it will open up our offense in a big way."

The Texans' lackluster run game has handcuffed the offense the last two seasons, ranking among the worst in the NFL. In fact, in 2021 none of Houston's backs rushed for more than 3.5 yards per carry and the corps produced only five rushing touchdowns.

If Pierce can keep this upward trajectory going, not only will it reinvigorate Houston's run game, but it should allow Mills to play more freely.

Mills said last year's upset victory over the L.A. Chargers was their best rushing performance, and that "It really allowed the offense to flow throughout the game and be really efficient passing the ball as well because the run sets up the pass. So, it’s going to be exciting when guys like Dameon step up and are able to run the ball."

Pierce may have impressed teammates, fans, and his coaches with head coach Lovie Smith saying: "He definitely caught my eye and everybody watching him."

Thankfully for Pierce, he'll have another chance to impress and win that starting spot when they head to the L.A. Rams Friday.