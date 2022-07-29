Skip to main content

Rookie John Metchie III Addresses Texans Amid APL Diagnosis

Before the start of training camp practice, the Houston Texans received a significant update from rookie wide receiver John Metchie III following his APL Diagnosis.

HOUSTON — As an NFL head coach, Lovie Smith says he addresses his team each year before the start of training camp. But in his first season as coach of the Houston Texans, Smith decided to alter his tradition. 

He stepped aside to allow rookie wide receiver John Metchie III to address the team via video before the start of the 2022 Texans Training Camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"We have a family member that's fighting something serious," Smith said on Friday. "We are going to be there every step along the way with him. Eventually, he's going to get back out there with our football team — and we cannot wait for that."

Metchie was supposed to be gearing up for his rookie campaign alongside the rest of his teammates. But Sunday afternoon, Metchie announced his diagnosis with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia. He will likely miss the entire 2022 campaign.

The absence of Metchie will leave a void within the Texans' offense. But the franchise is more focused on Metchie's well-being. According to general manager Nick Caserio, Metchie's ailment was a surprise.

Smith says Metchie displayed his support for the team during the video while promising a return to the field. Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks described Metchie's spirits as high. Cooks said Metchie illustrated the same enthusiasm as their first meeting as teammates. 

"You were expecting to see someone who was down, but in the video, he was just smiling," Cooks said. "The most important thing is that he gets his health back. It doesn't matter how long it takes — we are going to be with him."

Before his illness, Metchie was on the verge of returning from an ACL injury he sustained during the SEC Championship Game in December. He entered the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the most prominent prospects after recording 96 catches for a career-best 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Texans drafted Metchie with their second-round selection at pick No. 44. 

"It was good to hear from him," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "He is during well, and we are fighting for him. It felt good to see him with a smile on his face and to see his spirits uplifted. 

"We are going to be here every step of the way with him." 

