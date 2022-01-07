Quick Study: Is Texans' Rookie Linebacker a Building Block Going Forward?

One of the bright spots in a dark season, the linebacker has played in all 16 of Houston's games

HOUSTON -- The conversation, and this season, went fast for Houston Texans rookie linebacker Garret Wallow.

Adapting to the NFL, and the ups and downs of a 4-12 season, hasn't detracted from Wallow's enjoyment and growth as a stand-in linebacker and core special-teams contributor. The former All-Big 12 selection from TCU is extremely upbeat about his future despite his team's disappointing 2021.

The Texans close out the season Sunday by hosting the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans.

“It’s funny that you say that because I just had that conversation with my coach when I was on the field," Wallow said. "We were just talking about how even though it’s been a long year, it really flew by quick. There’s been a lot of growth, a lot of good things that came out of the year, a lot of growth on the field, off the field as well. Go into this offseason and just sharpen up the things on the field, just become more of a student of the game, of course. Just changing my body around, just getting physically prepared to take on the next season and just take it on the best way I can.

“I’ve grown tremendously, there’s no doubt about it. Now that I look back, just the growth that I’ve seen in myself has been tremendous, but not only that, the growth just overall as a player has been amazing to witness, amazing to watch. It’s definitely not going to stop here. It’s going to just keep growing and keep elevating and be exciting to see where that ends up at.”

In 16 games and two starts, Wallow has recorded 23 tackles, two for losses and one sack. He has 15 solo tackles. He notched his first career sack, bringing down Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the top overall pick of the draft. And he tied nickel back Tavierre Thomas for a team-high and career-high 11 tackles in his first career start.

Beyond defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and linebackers coach Miles Smith, Wallow absorbed a lot of knowledge from veteran linebackers Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Neville Hewitt and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

"Every single one had their impact on me in their own ways just by the way they carried themselves on and off the field, just the advice that they gave me from their past experiences," Wallow said. "My success is their success, I always say that because they’ve led me a long way and I’m very thankful to those guys. Hopefully, when I get in that position that they are in, I’m able to do that to any newcomer coming in, as well."

Signed to a four-year, $3.775 million rookie contract that includes a $295,884 signing bonus, Wallow had 287 career tackles, 32.5 for losses and 9.5 sacks in college. Wallow ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds at the Horned Frogs’ campus Pro Day workout where he bench pressed 225 pounds 22 times and had a 32.5-inch vertical leap, a 10-foot-2 broad jump, a 4.12 short shuttle and a 6.87 three-cone drill.

A fifth-round draft pick, Wallow had 90 tackles in his final college season, including nine for losses and three sacks, five quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

"I always think it’s always a growing process," Wallow said. "I wouldn’t say I’m comfortable now because I’m always just looking to grow and get better each and every day. I always mention the vets in the room, but a lot of that success goes toward them because they helped me get to that level. Just learning from them every day, seeing how they carry themselves, it’s helped me learn the defense better, it’s helped me become a better football player on the field and off the field, so a lot of that credit goes to them. Being able to step into that position and just play well for the team definitely does gain more confidence for myself, but also I just want to make sure my teammates trust me while I’m out there, and they’re able to play fast as well with me behind them.”

This offseason, Wallow intends to continue the work he began as a high school sophomore with private coach Brandon Jordan as well as working out with Texans strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks.

"He’s a big part of my team and the reason why I have a lot of success," Wallow said of Jordan. "I’m sure you know coach Mike Eubanks, I’m going to be working with him all offseason, him and his training staff. So, I’m sure they have a nice plan put together for me to be able to be at the top of my game next year to help this team go the distance.”

Off the field, Wallow was recognized as the IMPACT Rookie of the Year for his community service.

“It was definitely an honor," Wallow said. "I was definitely really excited about it because I’m very passionate about helping out in the community. I’ve met a lot of great people while working with the IMPACT team, going to the Boys & Girls Club and just all types of events that we’ve done. It’s been exciting, it’s definitely been an honor. That’s one thing I always want to bring to the table, is community service, and the fact that I’m able to do that is definitely a blessing.”

Wallow is accustomed to winning, so this year has been tough to endure for him and the entire locker room.

“I would say the hungriness in all of us is always going to be there," Wallow said. "We’re a bunch of dedicated, motivated guys. I think the biggest thing is going to be just sharpen up on the small details and doing small things right as a team to help us get to that point to help us be successful.”