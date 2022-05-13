The Houston Texans held their first day of rookie minicamp with coach Lovie Smith at the helms.

HOUSTON — With the sounds of Motown blasting across the practice field, the Houston Texans held Day 1 of rookie minicamp Friday afternoon, at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Coach Lovie Smith called the first day of practice a success. He and his coaching staff obtained a sense of where the newcomers are with their physical conditioning and on-field attributes. They discovered that the newbies were already in good physical shape — which was a top priority given that the rookies will be practicing alongside veteran players for the first time on Monday.

In-depth meetings and a lite on-field workouts were the start of getting the class of 2022 up to par on what it means to be a Texan.

"This is an orientation," Smith said. "We are teaching the guys all of our drills. We are trying to cram as much information as possible. And it is not just the football aspect. Earlier today, I had to show the guys how to get to our practice fields. It was good to see them get out on the field and see them wearing a Houston Texan uniform."

All nine of the Texans' 2022 draft class were in attendance. Each rookie participated in on-field activities, except for wide receiver John Metchie III. Due to the ongoing recovery process following an ACL injury in December, Metchie took part in a separate workout on the sidelines.

No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. signed a four-year rookie deal prior to the start of rookie minicamp. Following the results of Day 1, Smith has not wavered from his plan of making Stingley Houston's No. 1 cornerback in 2022.

"When you get a No. 1 corner, you want them to say, 'Hey, who’s the No. 1 receiver,’ each week," Smith said. "I think most places I’ve been, that’s what they’d say. To be in a position where you first have a definite No. 1 and No. 2 corner, everybody knows that. I just look forward to a day when it’s like that."

The Texans had 10 prospects trying out during the first day of rookie minicamp in addition to the 21 rookies in attendance.

Former Texas A&M wideout Quartney Davis is one of 10 players hoping to make Houston's 90-man training camp roster. Davis recorded 1,201 receiving yards on 99 catches for 11 touchdowns during his two-year stint at Texas A&M.