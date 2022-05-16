Texans Rookie Excited to Play for 'Father Figure' Lovie

The life of an NFL rookie is hectic at the best of times, but thankfully for the likes of Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris he has a "father figure" in Lovie Smith to lean on.

"He's a leader, a father figure," Harris said after rookie minicamp. "I mean he's a great guy. For me, honestly, these two days [of] just sitting there being able to talk to the greatest, it's been kind of crazy and legendary. But this is definitely a blessing. I'm about to pick his brains as much as I possibly can while I'm here."

This aim to pick the brains of those around him is nothing new to Harris. A high school defensive back-turned-linebacker at Alabama, Harris is still relatively new to the position, but he is clearly keen to learn as much as he can.

"I just try to really pick everybody's brains and learn as much as I possibly can," Harris said. "Obviously, they've got Christian Kirksey on the team. He's a vet, so obviously I'm pretty excited about that to get the chance to ask him as many questions as I possibly can."

Harris pointed out that he's ready to learn everything about everybody's roles, aiming to make himself comfortable in Smith's defense, thus freeing himself to "play faster."

And it's a defensive role he's confident he can "have a high success rate with," citing the success of fellow linebackers Derrick Brooks and Lavonte David as examples.

It may be early on, but with Harris' clear desire to improve and Lovie's leadership, the third-rounder could prove to be a steal.