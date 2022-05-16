Texans Rookie Excited to Play for 'Father Figure' Lovie
The life of an NFL rookie is hectic at the best of times, but thankfully for the likes of Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris he has a "father figure" in Lovie Smith to lean on.
"He's a leader, a father figure," Harris said after rookie minicamp. "I mean he's a great guy. For me, honestly, these two days [of] just sitting there being able to talk to the greatest, it's been kind of crazy and legendary. But this is definitely a blessing. I'm about to pick his brains as much as I possibly can while I'm here."
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
This aim to pick the brains of those around him is nothing new to Harris. A high school defensive back-turned-linebacker at Alabama, Harris is still relatively new to the position, but he is clearly keen to learn as much as he can.
"I just try to really pick everybody's brains and learn as much as I possibly can," Harris said. "Obviously, they've got Christian Kirksey on the team. He's a vet, so obviously I'm pretty excited about that to get the chance to ask him as many questions as I possibly can."
'Derrick Brooks 2.0?': Texans Rookie LB Points To Hall Of Famer For Defensive Comparison
Christian Harris has been engulfed in the film of Hall of Fame linebackers who have played under Lovie Smith
Houston Texans vs. Deshaun Watson: Did NFL Manipulate Cleveland Browns Schedule?
Deshaun Watson could have spent Week 1 in Houston, but the NFL reportedly had other ideas
Houston Texans BREAKING: Kenyon Green Signs Fully-Guaranteed Rookie Contract
Said Fisher: "He checks all the boxes. You combine that with great athletic ability and you have a great player. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t have an unbelievable career in pro football.”
'Professional' Pitre: New Texans Rookie Locked In to NFL Process
Houston's new rookie is already buying into Lovie Smith's system
Lovie's Expectations For 'Unique' Texans Rookie RB
Lovie Smith addressed the Houston Texans' running back group and his expectations of rookie Dameon Pierce.
Texans Sign WR John Metchie III To Rookie Deal
The Texans have locked up their second round wide receiver pick to a four-year deal.
Texans At Bears: Lovie's 'Special' Return
Lovie Smith returns to Chicago in Week 3 for the first time at the Texans coach.
Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Will Play In 2022, No Timetable On Return
There is no timetable on when John Metchie III will return to play, but the Houston Texans are expecting to have their rookie wide receiver on the field at some point during the season.
Harris pointed out that he's ready to learn everything about everybody's roles, aiming to make himself comfortable in Smith's defense, thus freeing himself to "play faster."
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
And it's a defensive role he's confident he can "have a high success rate with," citing the success of fellow linebackers Derrick Brooks and Lavonte David as examples.
It may be early on, but with Harris' clear desire to improve and Lovie's leadership, the third-rounder could prove to be a steal.