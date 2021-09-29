Time for Texans to Unveil Rookie TE?

Talented fifth-round pick Brevin Jordan has yet to make his NFL debut

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans only had five picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Of the bunch, tight end Brevin Jordan garnered the most attention.

An athletic tight end with the ability to be a viable receiving threat, Jordan became a go-to weapon at the University of Miami during his three seasons. NFL draft experts praised Texans' general manager Nick Caserio for nabbing Jordan in the fifth round, labeling it a low-risk, high-reward "steal" on Day 3 that could pay immediate dividends.

But through three games, Jordan has been a healthy scratch.

Texans' head coach David Culley, however, believes that Jordan's status is trending in the right direction as Houston prepares to play the Buffalo Bills Sunday in upstate New York.

"He's getting better and better" Culley said Wednesday. "He's getting more comfortable."

Jordan's challenge is earning playing time at a talented, crowded position. The Texans, who have this season used three-tight end formations, already have Pharoah Brown, Jordan Akins and Antony Auclair on the active roster.

Auclair is best used as a blocking tight end to help stabilize the run. Akins, a 2018 third-round pick, is the team's main receiving threat. Brown continues to see the bulk of reps as the traditional tight end, playing both the run and pass from a three-point stance.



Where does Jordan fit into the equation?

Culley says working on the "show team" - or scout team - as the current opponent's tight end in practice has made Jordan well-versed and more knowledgeable at the transition from college to the pros.

"The three guys that are in front of him, that's a good room there," Culley said. "He's developing, he's learning, he's got good mentors there."

Jordan finished his career in Miami with 105 catches for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his final two seasons, he averaged 14-plus yards per catch.

Barring an injury to Brown or Akins, it'll be hard to imagine that Jordan will see much action in 2021. If he does though, Culley isn't worried the limited reps will hamper him into making an impact in the passing attack.

"When his time comes, I know he'll be ready," Culley said.