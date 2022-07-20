Texans OC Pep Hamilton Ready For John Metchie's Anticipated Return

HOUSTON — When the Houston Texans hold their first training camp practice on July 29, rookie wide receiver John Metchie III should be participating in on-field activities.

"You go back and look at what he was able to do at a high level in college football, want to project how his skill set will translate to the NFL game," offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "That’s a big reason that he’s in our building. He’s a high character young man and we expect that he’ll hit the ground running whenever he’s available."

Metchie spent the entire off-season workout program rehabbing an ACL injury that catapulted his draft stock in April. Following the Texans' draft selection at pick No. 44, Metchie vowed to be "full-go football" by July.

If Metchie can participate in training camp practices, it will give Hamilton time to incorporate the receiver into Houston's offensive scheme ahead of the 2022 campaign.

"He can create his own yards once he gets the ball in his hands," Hamilton said on June 15. "He has good short-area quickness, which will allow him to beat man coverage, and that’s what you got to do in the National Football League."

Hamilton is excited about reuniting with Metchie. The two began a relationship when Metchie was in high school and stayed in touch over the years.

Before his injury, Metchie recorded 96 catches for a career-best 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. He sustained his ACL injury during the 2021 SEC Championship Game in December.

The Texans were able to land Metchie by trading back into the second round in a deal with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston sent the No. 68, 108 and 124 picks to the Browns in the exchange.