Texans Nick Caserio Impressed With DL Ross Blacklock
When the Houston Texans drafted Ross Blacklock in the second round of the 2020 draft, they expected him to be a major difference maker.
And while that hasn't happened quite yet in his short career, Blacklock is now beginning to turn heads this offseason.
Including that of Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who has been impressed with Blacklock through OTAs and minicamp thus far.
“Ross has shown some things here in the spring,” Caserio said on Sports Radio 610 last week. “Ross is an athletic kid. He’s got good quickness. He runs well. He can kind of create some disruptive plays. So, I would say the most important thing is consistently being on the field, being available, and then just taking advantage of your opportunities when you get them. That’s the most important thing.”
Texans GM Nick Caserio Details Offseason Progress of QB Davis Mills
Mills showed promising flashes as the starter last season, but still has a lot to prove in year two
Texans High On Impactful Veterans Addison And Hughes
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith have both spoken of the impact defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes can have.
Texans LB Wallow Turning Heads
Second-year linebacker for the Houston Texans Garret Wallow has been turning heads this spring.
Texans Ex Watson Facing Potentially 'Significant' Suspension
According to reports, former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could learn of his punishment soon.
Will Lovie Smith's Tough Texans Mini Camp Pay Off?
The Texans mini camp and organized team activities have been making headlines so far this summer
Ex-Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney Wanted To Follow Deshaun Watson
Jadeveon Clowney wanted to follow Deshaun Watson wherever he landed
Texans Waive RB Scottie Phillips
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Texans High On Rookie WR Metchie
Houston Texans offensive coordinator is high on rookie wide receiver John Metchie III, with whom he goes way back.
Blacklock has worked at a disadvantage throughout his time with the Texans. Whether it be from a change of scheme, a position change, or the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not to mention the coaching change from Bill O'Brien, to David Culley, and now to Lovie Smith.
But despite all that change, Blacklock's attitude has remained unphased, and he seems poised for a breakout season in 2022.
“We’re in a lot of transition that he’s had to deal with, but Ross has some good attributes and I think the most important thing is showing up every day with the right attitude and just committed to getting better as a player, and you have to make the most of your opportunities when you get on the field.