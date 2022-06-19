Texans Nick Caserio Impressed With DL Ross Blacklock

When the Houston Texans drafted Ross Blacklock in the second round of the 2020 draft, they expected him to be a major difference maker.

And while that hasn't happened quite yet in his short career, Blacklock is now beginning to turn heads this offseason.

Including that of Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who has been impressed with Blacklock through OTAs and minicamp thus far.

“Ross has shown some things here in the spring,” Caserio said on Sports Radio 610 last week. “Ross is an athletic kid. He’s got good quickness. He runs well. He can kind of create some disruptive plays. So, I would say the most important thing is consistently being on the field, being available, and then just taking advantage of your opportunities when you get them. That’s the most important thing.”

Blacklock has worked at a disadvantage throughout his time with the Texans. Whether it be from a change of scheme, a position change, or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not to mention the coaching change from Bill O'Brien, to David Culley, and now to Lovie Smith.

But despite all that change, Blacklock's attitude has remained unphased, and he seems poised for a breakout season in 2022.

“We’re in a lot of transition that he’s had to deal with, but Ross has some good attributes and I think the most important thing is showing up every day with the right attitude and just committed to getting better as a player, and you have to make the most of your opportunities when you get on the field.