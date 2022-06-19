Skip to main content

Texans Nick Caserio Impressed With DL Ross Blacklock

The young defensive lineman is turning heads this offseason

When the Houston Texans drafted Ross Blacklock in the second round of the 2020 draft, they expected him to be a major difference maker.

And while that hasn't happened quite yet in his short career, Blacklock is now beginning to turn heads this offseason. 

Including that of Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who has been impressed with Blacklock through OTAs and minicamp thus far. 

“Ross has shown some things here in the spring,” Caserio said on Sports Radio 610 last week. “Ross is an athletic kid. He’s got good quickness. He runs well. He can kind of create some disruptive plays. So, I would say the most important thing is consistently being on the field, being available, and then just taking advantage of your opportunities when you get them. That’s the most important thing.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Texans GM Nick Caserio Details Offseason Progress of QB Davis Mills

Mills showed promising flashes as the starter last season, but still has a lot to prove in year two

By Zach DimmittJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jerry Hughes, Lovie Smith
Play

Texans High On Impactful Veterans Addison And Hughes

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith have both spoken of the impact defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes can have.

By Anthony WoodJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Garret Wallow
Play

Texans LB Wallow Turning Heads

Second-year linebacker for the Houston Texans Garret Wallow has been turning heads this spring.

By Anthony WoodJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Play

Texans Ex Watson Facing Potentially 'Significant' Suspension

According to reports, former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could learn of his punishment soon.

By Anthony WoodJun 17, 2022
Jun 17, 2022
Lovie Smith
Play

Will Lovie Smith's Tough Texans Mini Camp Pay Off?

The Texans mini camp and organized team activities have been making headlines so far this summer

By Ethan WeingartJun 17, 2022
Jun 17, 2022
Browns-Deshaun-Watson-Jadeveon-Clowney-1000x600
Play

Ex-Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney Wanted To Follow Deshaun Watson

Jadeveon Clowney wanted to follow Deshaun Watson wherever he landed

By Matt GalatzanJun 17, 2022
Jun 17, 2022
USATSI_17068883
Play

Texans Waive RB Scottie Phillips

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffJun 17, 2022
Jun 17, 2022
John Metchie III
Play

Texans High On Rookie WR Metchie

Houston Texans offensive coordinator is high on rookie wide receiver John Metchie III, with whom he goes way back.

By Anthony WoodJun 17, 2022
Jun 17, 2022

Blacklock has worked at a disadvantage throughout his time with the Texans. Whether it be from a change of scheme, a position change, or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not to mention the coaching change from Bill O'Brien, to David Culley, and now to Lovie Smith

But despite all that change, Blacklock's attitude has remained unphased, and he seems poised for a breakout season in 2022. 

“We’re in a lot of transition that he’s had to deal with, but Ross has some good attributes and I think the most important thing is showing up every day with the right attitude and just committed to getting better as a player, and you have to make the most of your opportunities when you get on the field.

Davis Mills
News

Texans GM Nick Caserio Details Offseason Progress of QB Davis Mills

By Zach DimmittJun 18, 2022
Jerry Hughes, Lovie Smith
News

Texans High On Impactful Veterans Addison And Hughes

By Anthony WoodJun 18, 2022
Garret Wallow
News

Texans LB Wallow Turning Heads

By Anthony WoodJun 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Texans Ex Watson Facing Potentially 'Significant' Suspension

By Anthony WoodJun 17, 2022
Lovie Smith
News

Will Lovie Smith's Tough Texans Mini Camp Pay Off?

By Ethan WeingartJun 17, 2022
Browns-Deshaun-Watson-Jadeveon-Clowney-1000x600
News

Ex-Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney Wanted To Follow Deshaun Watson

By Matt GalatzanJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17068883
News

Texans Waive RB Scottie Phillips

By Texans Daily StaffJun 17, 2022
John Metchie III
News

Texans High On Rookie WR Metchie

By Anthony WoodJun 17, 2022