Texans Moves: 2 Starters Activated, 2 to Injured List

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran starting center Justin Britt is officially back for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Britt was activated from injured reserve-designated for return after being sidelined with a hyperextended and bruised knee.

Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, Britt provides a physical, experienced presence in the middle of the offense.

The Texans also get starting linebacker Christian Kirksey back from injured reserve after he underwent thumb surgery. Kirksey has 56 tackles and one interception.

The Texans placed wide receiver Danny Amendola on injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery for a torn meniscus, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Amendola, 35, has caught 17 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown on 29 targets since signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He missed four games with a strained hamstring earlier this season. The former Texas Tech standout has 610 career receptions for 6,099 yards and 22 touchdowns in 162 career games and 72 starts, including stints with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams.

The Texans also placed defensive end DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Safety Jonathan Owens, a special-teams contributor and reserve defensive back, was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The Texans cut cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc from the active roster.

They also signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, a former Indianapolis Colts first-round draft pick, to the practice squad.

Dorsett was cut this week from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad and visited the Texans on Friday.

Dorsett, 28, has also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2018, Dorsett caught seven passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in a game against the Texans.

For his career, Dorsett has caught 124 passes for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns.

They elevated defensive end Chris Smith and running back Jaylen Samuels to the active roster.