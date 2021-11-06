Houston Roster Moves: QB Tyrod Taylor, Christian Kirksey

The 1-7 Texans are on a seven-game losing streak as they face the 1-7 Dolphins.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Houston Texans on Saturday officially activated starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the “injured reserve / designated for return” list as he is slated to start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans now have three quarterbacks on the active roster in Taylor, rookie backup Davis Mills and third quarterback Jeff Driskel.

The Texans are hoping to replicate some success from early this year as the AFC South club’s only victory of the season was when Taylor was under center in the season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since Taylor got hurt in Week 2 while running away from Cleveland defender Myles Garrett for a touchdown run against the Browns to produce a halftime lead, the Texans have lost seven consecutive games and are 0-6 with Mills, a third-round draft pick from Stanford, as the No. 1 QB.

The Texans on Saturday also placed starting linebacker Christian Kirksey, who has a fractured thumb and ligament damage and underwent surgery after not practicing all week, on the injured reserve list.

Kirksey is the Texans' leading tackler with 56 tackles and also has recorded one interception.

The Texans have Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis and Zach Cunningham and Neville Hewitt to fill in at linebacker, and this week found some insurance by also claiming linebacker Eric Wilson off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Texans additionally elevated safety Jonathan Owens from the practice squad.