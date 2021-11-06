Houston Roster Moves: QB Tyrod Taylor, Christian Kirksey

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Roster Moves: Texans Activate QB Tyrod Taylor, Christian Kirksey to IR

    The 1-7 Texans are on a seven-game losing streak as they face the 1-7 Dolphins.
    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Houston Texans on Saturday officially activated starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the “injured reserve / designated for return” list as he is slated to start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

    The Texans now have three quarterbacks on the active roster in Taylor, rookie backup Davis Mills and third quarterback Jeff Driskel.

    The Texans are hoping to replicate some success from early this year as the AFC South club’s only victory of the season was when Taylor was under center in the season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

