Texans Daily Final Round One Predictions

The NFL Draft is finally upon us, and the Texans Daily staff provide their final round one predictions.

The wait is finally over, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock.

In a matter of hours, the Houston Texans could have two new stars, and the Texans Daily staff decided to have one final go at predicting which direction the unpredictable Nick Caserio will decide to go.

Anthony Wood

3 - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

It's tough to know what's smokescreen nonsense when it comes to the Texans and what's genuine - but where there's smoke, there's fire.

Lovie Smith hasn’t been coy about his team's needs at cornerback, and the links between the Texans and Stingley have been non-stop of late. We know he has visited the Texans, and that the same day he did so Smith pointed out that they have some "top college guys" in right now. Coincidence? Yes probably. But Stingley still feels like the pick.

24 - (Trade down) Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M 

Caserio has been honest about the fact they likely won’t stay at 13 and could go either way in the draft order. Green fills a desperate need from day one, and Caserio continues to stockpile picks thanks to the Dallas Cowboys who are “desperate” to trade up.

Matt Galatzan

3 - Ikem Ekwonu - OL, N.C. State

It’s not time for the Texans to get cute. They need to give their year QB some protection and figure out a way to open up the running game. Ekwonu is the best offensive lineman in the draft and a player who can play just about anywhere on the line. Put him next to Laremy Tunsil and build Davis Mills a wall of protection.

13 - Drake London - WR, USC

If the Texans are going to invest in Mills, they will have to give him some weapons. Drake London will be arguably the best one on the board. Pairing him with Brandin Cooks will make a talented duo on the outside, and give Mills the explosiveness he needs to succeed. 

Cole Thompson

3 - Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, CB, Cincinnati 

Texans coach Lovie Smith's talked about the importance of having a high-end cornerback for his defense. Gardner did not allow a single touchdown in coverage during his time at Cincinnati and is a willing tackler against the run. He may not be the best fit for a zone-heavy system initially, but he's the top cornerback in the class and perhaps even the best defensive player. 

9 (Trade up) - Ikem Ekwonu, OL, N.C. State

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has spoken about potentially treating up if the right player were to fall. A source tells TexansDaily.com that the Seahawks are very "intrigued" by adding Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning, but would like to move back to secure drafting him. Houston would likely have to give away one of its third-round picks, but bringing in a talent with the versatility and run blocking skills such as Ekwonu makes too much sense. 

