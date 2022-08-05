Davis Mills, approaching just his second season with the Houston Texans - and just his first as a full-time starter - is already being heralded as “The Captain.”

And maybe this sticks, thanks to leadership and longevity and the next thing you know, TV docu-star Derek Jeter will even be willing to share the title.

But not everybody sees it that way in a post-Deshaun Watson time.

Experts are beginning to project that the Texans will be saying even nicer things about other QBs once they land the top spot in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Being that bad, again, obviously is not the present plan. But Luke Easterling at Draft Wire has created a 2023 NFL mock draft with the Houston Texans taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud first overall.

That would mean a complete give-up on Mills.

Again, not the plan, but …

It would also mean the determination that QB prospect Alabama’s Bryce Young (who in this mock goes with the third overall pick to Seattle) is inferior to Stroud.

It’s early enough, of course, that we are only pretending to know that the Texans will be this bad in 2022 … and we are only pretending to know that the elite status of these two prospects will hold up as well.

But we will say this about Stroud: If he’s a better prospect than Young - who has spent his entire lifetime as a blue-chip guy - Stroud must really be something.

Young was a 5-star recruit coming out of Mater Del High School in Santa Ana, California, was the No. 2 player nationally in the class of 2020, and exploded onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021, completing 67 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding another three scores as a runner.

Oh, and he won the Heisman Trophy as well.

Of course, Davis Mills was pretty “blue-chip” himself, and seems to be building something in this camp with coaches and players due to performance and personality.

It’s tricky for a Texans fan. You want a rightful heir to the still-in-trouble Deshaun Watson. And you want it to happen now … unless it’s not going to, in which case you want to be bad enough for it to happen later.