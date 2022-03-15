Deshaun Watson To Cleveland Browns Doesn't Mean Baker Mayfield To Texans

HOUSTON -- Perhaps the Cleveland Browns end up putting together the winning deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Should that happen, current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won't be headed to Houston in any package.

According to Cleveland.com, the Texans are not interested in adding Mayfield. The Texans are hopeful that second-year quarterback Davis Mills will be the long-term solution at the position after his growth late last year.

A league source tells Cleveland.com that the Texans want picks and not players, which is a major reason Mayfield isn’t part of the Browns’ package. The Texans are also prepared to start Davis Mills, their 2021 third round pick out of Stanford, again next season. - Mary Kay Cabot

Mills, the Texans' third-round pick last April, looked the part of capable starter in his second stint at quarterback. Despite posting a 2-9 record, Mills threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with an 88.8 passer rating.

Mills' production ranked second among all rookie quarterbacks, trailing only New England Patriots' Mac Jones.

"I love his demeanor," Texans coach Lovie Smith said of Mills earlier this month. "He's a smart guy. He went to Stanford, right? Smart guy. Teammates buy in to him. And I also got a chance to see a lot of the young quarterbacks in the league play, and I thought Davis played about as as well as most of them."

Cleveland entered last season with the fourth-best odds to win the AFC. The Browns finished tied for third in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens at 8-9 and will select 13th in the upcoming draft.

Mayfield struggled, throwing for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. His passer rating of 83.1 marked the lowest of his career.

The Texans are asking for three first-round picks, several mid-round picks and a proven player as the starting price for Watson. Texans general manager Nick Caserio could up the ante for Cleveland since both teams reside in the AFC, meaning Houston could play against Watson more often in the future.

Watson is expected to meet the Browns on Tuesday. Watson is signed to a four-year extension worth $156 million and would have to waive his no-trade clause to join any team this offseason.

Mayfield, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, would certainly be moved if a deal were to be done. The former No. 1 pick is set to make $18.86 million next season regardless of where he plays. Several teams that could be in the market to add Mayfield include the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, along with the Carolina Panthers, have met with Watson this past week. A source told TexansDaily.com that both teams have sent preliminary offers to Houston prior to meeting with the Pro Bowl quarterback.