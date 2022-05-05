Dameon Pierce Provides Long-Term Answer At Running Back For Texans

The Houston Texans' backfield has been appalling the last two seasons, but Dameon Pierce could provide the franchise with a long-term option at the position.

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce could not hide his excitement Saturday morning. Pierce said if he could, his smile would showcase all 32 teeth.

Shirtless while speaking to local media via Zoom, Pierce was beyond blessed to join the Houston Texans — who drafted the running back from Florida with the No. 107 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Pierce revealed that the Texans informed him that they were looking for high-energy players who bring a certain level of excitement to the game.

Houston succeeded with the selection of Pierce. He has a delightful personality that will catapult him to the top of most fans' list of favorite players. But more importantly, the Texans bolstered their backfield in the process.

Houston has not had a reliable run game over the previous two seasons. But the arrival of Pierce could begin revamping the Texans' appalling backfield.

"This whole process has been crazy," Pierce said. "Everyone who plays this sport, this is a life-long dream. For me, it's something I can check off the bucket list. I am so happy to be here and that I am not going nowhere cold. I'm ready to get this thing rockin'."

The selection of Pierce came a day after the New York Jets jumped ahead of the Texans to take Breece Hall (No. 36th overall) from Iowa State. Houston missed out on the opportunity to draft their preferred prospect but still managed to come out of the draft with another top-three running back — per The NFL Draft Bible.

Pierce is a physical back who says he likes to fight for his yardages. He played his entire collegiate career at Florida. Pierce never eclipsed over 1,000 yards in college, but he provided the Gators more on-field production with his versatility.

Florida utilized Pierce as a pass-catcher, and he established himself as a dependable blocker with his strength. In 48 career games, Pierce rushed for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, Pierce notched 422 receiving yards on 45 catches with five touchdowns.

Pierce believes that his modest usage rate as a ball carrier in college will prolong his NFL career.

"I don't think this is going to be all about offense and who is going to carry the ball, and who is going to be lead runner," General manager Nick Caserio said. "I think he has to earn his opportunity on the team and create a role for himself. I think his ability to potentially play on four downs is probably what's more important than any particular thing about how many yards he is going to run for in early downs.

"We have a lot of good backs in this building, and I would say he is a part of that group, but I wouldn't say he is any better than the guys that we have in the building. We'll let the competition kind of play itself out and see what happens."

Pierce may miss out on the chance to take the helm as the Texans' lead back ahead of his rookie campaign. But his on-field contributions could bring the Texans' run game back to a respectable level.

Houston finished the 2021 campaign with arguably the league's most inefficient offense. The Texans recorded the lowest total yardage of the year while rushing for an average of 83.6 yards per game.

The Texans have not had a 1,000-yard running back since Carlos Hyde in 2019. But maybe that will change with Pierce.