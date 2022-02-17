Revamping the Texans running back unit starts with free agency and the draft

The Houston Texans were the 32nd ranked running team in 2021. Head coach Lovie Smith and coach Pep Hamilton will commit to being better at football in that phase of the game.

The Houston Texans have a substantial amount of improvements that are needed to become competitive in the NFL again after back-to-back losing seasons. Addressing the running back unit should be atop Houston’s priority list.

In 2020, the Texans running offense were ranked 31st in yards per game and regressed to 32nd in 2021. Head Coach Lovie Smith, knows that running the ball is key for the team's success, and trusts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton will be able to help improve Houston’s substandard rushing attack.

"For Pep, it's about being a tough football team," Smith said. "To say you're a tough football team, you have to be able to run the football."

Hamilton will not be able to improve the Texans rushing attack without the team signing solid additions to the depth chart. Houston resigned their leading rusher Rex Burkhead to a one-year extension through 2022, leaving Burkhead and Scottie Phillips still under contract. With a projected salary cap of $19.8 million, per spotrac.com, Houston will have the ability to sign low-priced veterans to add a boost to the running back unit.

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

The 25-year-old Mack is looking for new scenery, and somewhere where he can contribute consistently. At the start of the 2021 season, Mack requested a trade from the Colts but the team wasn’t able to find a suitor, leaving Mack lost on a solid Colts depth chart. Mack is still relatively young(25), which provides Houston youth and the veteran presence. When Mack plays over 50 percent of the offensive snaps, he is an effective runner. In 2019 Mack ran for over 1000 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Getting Mack at this point in his career is also a plus for Houston as his Market Value is $2.5 million per spotrac.com, which favors Houston.

Tyler Badie, Missouri Tigers

The 2022 NFL draft is loaded with dynamic running backs. Mizzou’s Tyler Badie is a player that makes sense for the Texans. Badie isn’t the bigger back compared to Mack, however, he runs with outstanding leverage, which makes it hard for the opposing team defense to tackle him. During the 2021 season, Badie eclipsed 200 rushing yards in four games, for a total of 1600 rushing yards and finished his season with 54 receptions for 330 receiving yards.

Reshaping this running back unit is vital for Houstons rebuild. Getting younger through the draft and signing a quality free agent on a team-friendly deal could be the first step in improving the NFL's league-worst running unit.