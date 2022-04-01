Texans Sign RB Marlon Mack: New 'Lead Back' In Houston?

Marlon Mack had two stellar seasons as the lead runner for the Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans are signing running back Marlon Mack - a move that could alter the look of a bad rushing team's attack.

Mack, 26, spent the past five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted out of Central Florida in 2017. Projected to be an initial change-of-pace runner, Mack became a foundational piece of the Colts' offense during both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

After rushing for 308 yards as a rookie, Mack became the featured back for the Colts In 12 games, he rushed for 908 yards in 195 carries and scored nine touchdowns. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and tacked on an extra 103 yards with 17 catches.

Mack posted a career-best 1,097 yards off 247 carries and scored eight touchdowns a year later. He averaged 4.5 yards per run and 77.7 yards per game. He also averaged a career-high 17.7 rushing attempts per game.

Mack was limited the past two seasons after suffering an Achilles injury in Week 1 of 2020. The Colts elected to re-sign him to a one-year deal last offseason with hopes of having him play a secondary role behind Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor, but the bursts never returned.

Last season in six games, Mack rushed for 101 yards. He was not expected to return to the Colts after Taylor's breakout campaign.

The Texans need as much help in the run game as possible. Last season, they finished with a poor 3.2 yards per carry. Only Rex Burkhead surpassed 400 rushing yards.

The Texans have agreed to terms with Dare Ogunbowale and re-signed Royce Freeman. Houston also has Rex Burkhead, Scottie Phillips and Darius Anderson on the roster from last season.

The addition of Mack should not necessarily take running back off the table for the Texans in this month's NFL Draft. Caserio has already met with Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Cincinnati's Jerome Ford at their respective pro days. Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III also have been linked to the Texans as early as the second round.

The Texans currently own 11 picks in the draft. They are expected to field calls for both the No. 3 and No. 13 selection, but will only move back if the asking price is met.

But for now? Houston at least employs a guy with a history as a lead back.