Allen spent his last two seasons as a backup with the Washington Commanders after playing two years for the Carolina Panthers.

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result will miss the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

Earlier, Texans head coach Lovie Smith had said Allen was not at practice due to "personal reasons" and would not be playing Saturday.

With Allen out, Jeff Driskel- the double-duty offensive backup who has also done some work as a tight end - figures to see extensive action. Those are the two QBs who are vying for the No. 2 job behind starting quarterback Davis Mills, who may also appear in the game.

In 21 career games (17 starts), he has thrown for 4,318 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

The Texans and Saints will kick off at NRG Stadium 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, with a focus not only on the QB but also on the kids, as the 2022-23 Texans squad looks a little different than last season.

As Houston tries to improve on a 4-13 campaign that saw the team again miss the postseason, Smith will debut as Houston's head coach, and many rookies will see their first NFL action.

However, two rookie Texans will likely have to wait a little longer to sport the uniform.

Currently dealing with minor injury issues, first-round rookie guard Kenyon Green and first-rounder cornerback Derek Stingley Jr are expected to sit out.

Houston seems confident that it will be worth the wait.

Houston released its depth chart for the game, with a surprise at the No. 3 receiver role. Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins have demonstrated that they are clearly this team's No. 1 and No. 2 receivers. Behind them is Phillip Dorsett, fully healthy and ready to show off his 4.3 40-time speed.

And now we know that it'll be Jeff Driskel in charge of finding them on Saturday.