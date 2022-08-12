Texas vs. Saints: QB Kyle Allen Out with COVID, Jeff Driskel in Charge
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result will miss the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.
Earlier, Texans head coach Lovie Smith had said Allen was not at practice due to "personal reasons" and would not be playing Saturday.
With Allen out, Jeff Driskel- the double-duty offensive backup who has also done some work as a tight end - figures to see extensive action. Those are the two QBs who are vying for the No. 2 job behind starting quarterback Davis Mills, who may also appear in the game.
Allen spent his last two seasons as a backup with the Washington Commanders after playing two years for the Carolina Panthers.
In 21 career games (17 starts), he has thrown for 4,318 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
The Texans and Saints will kick off at NRG Stadium 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, with a focus not only on the QB but also on the kids, as the 2022-23 Texans squad looks a little different than last season.
Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Willing to Accept Settlement With NFL
Watson is willing to accept a lesser punishment to avoid a full season suspension
Texans Axe Trade For Dolphins TE Adam Shaheen
Adam Shaheen will not play for the Texans after failing his physical.
Phillip Dorsett Shares Insights Into Texans OC Pep Hamilton - PODCAST
Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett shares the plans new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has for the Houston Texans in 2022.
Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies, Preview, Odds
Saturday will be the first time Houston's rookies take the field in NFL game action.
Hungry & Humble: How Rookie Jalen Pitre Became Texans Camp Star
Rookie safety Jalen Pitre is shining with the Houston Texans' secondary.
'He Fits The Profile': Jonathan Owens' Road To Texans Starting Safety
Safety Jonathan Owens has risen up the Houston Texans' depth chart following a challenging first four years in the NFL.
Houston Signs USFL Standout BJ Emmons - NFL Tracker
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Texans Camp Notebook: Cooks vs. Stingley - Rookie Officially Arrives
For the first time in training camp, Derek Stingley Jr. proved what he's capable of doing in coverage.
As Houston tries to improve on a 4-13 campaign that saw the team again miss the postseason, Smith will debut as Houston's head coach, and many rookies will see their first NFL action.
However, two rookie Texans will likely have to wait a little longer to sport the uniform.
Currently dealing with minor injury issues, first-round rookie guard Kenyon Green and first-rounder cornerback Derek Stingley Jr are expected to sit out.
Houston seems confident that it will be worth the wait.
Houston released its depth chart for the game, with a surprise at the No. 3 receiver role. Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins have demonstrated that they are clearly this team's No. 1 and No. 2 receivers. Behind them is Phillip Dorsett, fully healthy and ready to show off his 4.3 40-time speed.
And now we know that it'll be Jeff Driskel in charge of finding them on Saturday.