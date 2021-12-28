HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are looking to make it three wins in a row as they begin preparation to face the San Francisco 49ers. Their biggest question mark in terms of game planning is who will be starting at quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance?

After stunning the Los Angeles Chargers with two interceptions and a Pick Six of quarterback Justin Herbert, the Texans' defense will now look to take down another rising young star. But will it get that chance?

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Garoppolo suffered a sprained right thumb in Thursday’s loss to the Titans that prevented him practicing Monday. His status now is questionable Sunday’s game against at Levi’s Stadium against the 4-11 Texans.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo is dealing with a chipped bone and torn ligament rather than a sprain. Shanahan has not yet confirmed the report.

Garoppolo suffered the injury when Titans defensive tackle Denico Autry recorded a sack with just under four minutes in the second quarter. The injury lingered, leading to an interception in the third quarter and several misfires when looking to pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

"We knew his thumb was hurting him," Shanahan said. "We thought he jammed it sometime in the game, so he tells us right when he comes to the bench."

Garoppolo finished 26 of 35 passing for 322 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Shanahan said that was initially expected to be a sprain might be "more significant" that will require time and rest.

“It didn’t feel great today,” Shanahan said. “He wasn’t able to throw today. And we’ll see how it is on Wednesday. Hopefully, it will get better.”

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick last April, was viewed to be in "redshirt" mode following the second half success of Garoppolo. He hasn't thrown a pass in a game since he started in a 17-10 loss at Arizona back in Week 5.

Shanahan said that the decision at quarterback will come down practice this week and how efficient Garoppolo can pass. Should he struggle to find consistency with his grip and ball placement, Shanahan will turn to the rookie to close out the season with a pair of wins to guarantee a playoff berth.

Currently, San Francisco (8-6) owns the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Shanahan said he was pleased with the growth of Lance in practice, pointing out his decision-making and accuracy.

"This last month of Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks at practice since we've had him," Shanahan said. "He's had a number of good days and he's had some bad days like most guys do, but as far as his consistency and stuff, I feel this last month has been his best."