Should Texans Trade For Giants RB Saquon Barkley?

HOUSTON — The NFL offseason is full of intrigue, and the Houston Texans will be right in the middle. Second-year general manager Nick Caserio is trying to improve a roster that went 4-13 in 2021, and the Texans' backfield is in major need of an upgrade.

Houston finished the season with the least efficient rushing attack for the second consecutive year. They averaged a league-low 83.6 yards per game, with 31-year-old Rex Burkhead rushing for a team-best 427 yards on 122 carries.

Both Caserio and coach Lovie Smith agreed that the team needs to upgrade at running back during the NFL Combine. And the Texans may have a chance to acquire one of the league's most explosive backs in Saquon Barkley.

According to New York Giants' general manager Joe Schoen, the organization is open to taking calls on several players to improve the team's salary cap. Schoen does not consider Barkley — a Pro-Bowler in 2018 — as an untouchable.

"Anytime you can get physicality at the running back position — you take it," Texans' running backs coach Danny Barrett said last month. "I am sure there will be some guys out there who will be available. We have to be selective in how we go about that process."

Barrett has his qualifications on the type of running back the Texans want. A reliable player who can be an every-down back while maintaining durability throughout a 17-game season.

Nearly two years removed from an ACL injury, there will always be concerns surrounding Barkley's ability to withstand the wear and tear of a full season. But the 25-year-old running back fits Barrett's criteria.

Since entering the league in 2018, Barkley has established himself as one of the NFL's premier backs. During each of his first two years in the league, Barkley rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

He registered 2,310 yards on 478 carries with 17 touchdowns through two years. Only four running backs rushed for more yards than Barkley during his first two seasons — Ezekiel Elliott (2,791), Derrick Henry (2,599), Nick Chubb (2,490) and Chris Carson (2,381).

Barrett also mentioned having a versatile running back to use in Houston's passing game. Barkley had more than eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards.

"Everything kind of starts with the run game — whether you are trying to stop the run on defense or implement the run on offense," Barrett said. "We are talking about how we are going to get that going. And a couple of weeks from now, we will have a better understanding."

The financial part of a potential trade for Barkley is a downside.

In 2022, Barkley will earn a base salary of $7.2 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Not only would the Texans have to fit Barkley's salary into the current cap projection of $17.0 million, but Houston would have to consider extending Barkley beyond 2022. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year winner will become an unrestricted free agent in the spring of 2023.

Barkley's current market value is worth four years, $22.6 million, according to Spotrac.com. But after two years of paying David Johnson $15.8 million for his subpar play, trading for Barkley could be worth the risk for Caserio and the Texans.