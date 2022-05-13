Texans Take Road Trip Week 2, Face Russell Wilson-Led Broncos

Russell Wilson will make his home debut as a Denver Bronco against the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- In Week 1, the Houston Texans will take on a veteran quarterback on a new roster. In Week 2, it's the same story but a different location.

The Texans will travel to Denver to face off against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The game will make the home debut of former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, 33, was traded to Denver after a decade-long run as the Seahawks' quarterback. Throughout the offseason, the Broncos made it clear that they wanted to upgrade at quarterback with a proven veteran, and we're willing to trade away the kitchen sink to add a talent such as Wilson.

The Broncos traded quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 -- No. 9 overall -- and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 -- No. 40 overall -- and 2023) and a 2022 fifth-round selection to the Seahawks for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Seattle did not elect to draft a quarterback and is expected to give Lock a shot as the heir to Wilson under Pete Carroll's direction.

Houston faced Wilson and the Seahawks last year at home in a 33-13 loss. Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to help the Seahawks win consecutive games for the first time all season.

Pro Bowl receiver Tyler Lockett made Seahawks history, joining Steve Largent as one of two players in franchise history to tally 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons.

Although the Texans didn't win, they were able to see development in then-rookie quarterback Davis Mills. In his first start since being benched for Tyrod Taylor, Mills completed 67 percent of his throw for 331 yards and a touchdown while posting a passer rating of 93.2.

"He took care of the ball. That's what he's supposed to do," then-Texans coach David Culley said of Mills' outing. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the ball in the end zone in the second half, and that's what we have to do better. Not just him, but our entire offense has to be able to do that."

The Texans haven't faced Denver since 2019, which ended a two-game winning streak. Lock led the charge with 309 passing yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 38-24 Broncos win. Deshaun Watson threw for 292 yards and tossed a pair of interceptions.

Houston begins the season at home against the Indianapolis Colts. This offseason, The Colts elected to trade for Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons following a one-year rental of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Kickoff from Denver is set for 3:25 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.