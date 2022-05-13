Texans Take Road Trip Week 2, Face Russell Wilson-Led Broncos
HOUSTON -- In Week 1, the Houston Texans will take on a veteran quarterback on a new roster. In Week 2, it's the same story but a different location.
The Texans will travel to Denver to face off against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The game will make the home debut of former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson, 33, was traded to Denver after a decade-long run as the Seahawks' quarterback. Throughout the offseason, the Broncos made it clear that they wanted to upgrade at quarterback with a proven veteran, and we're willing to trade away the kitchen sink to add a talent such as Wilson.
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson
The Broncos traded quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 -- No. 9 overall -- and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 -- No. 40 overall -- and 2023) and a 2022 fifth-round selection to the Seahawks for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Seattle did not elect to draft a quarterback and is expected to give Lock a shot as the heir to Wilson under Pete Carroll's direction.
Houston faced Wilson and the Seahawks last year at home in a 33-13 loss. Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to help the Seahawks win consecutive games for the first time all season.
Pro Bowl receiver Tyler Lockett made Seahawks history, joining Steve Largent as one of two players in franchise history to tally 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons.
Texans Open Season At NRG Stadium, Face Matt Ryan-Led Colts
Matt Ryan will make his Colts' debut at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans to begin the 2022 season
Texans NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times
A complete look at the 2022-2023 schedule for the Houston Texans
Texans Add National Champion Offensive Lineman, Sign LSU Rookie Austin Deculus
Former LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Texans
Stanford Bros Reunite: Texans Sign Thomas Booker To Rookie Contract
Thomas Booker is back with Davis Mills for good after signing his rookie contract
Texans Sign Rookie Booker, Walker Joins Tennessee
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Another George Kittle? Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano Signs Rookie Contract
Hoping to be the next George Kittle, Teagan Quitoriano officially has become a a member of the Houston Texans
Big Shoes: Texans Rookie Numbers Pay Homage to Franchise Greats
The Houston Texans revealed the numbers their rookie class and many come with history attached.
'Texans Grabbed A Tremendous Player': Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher High On Kenyon Green's Potential
After watching him shine three seasons at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is excited to see what's next for Kenyon Green with the Texans
Although the Texans didn't win, they were able to see development in then-rookie quarterback Davis Mills. In his first start since being benched for Tyrod Taylor, Mills completed 67 percent of his throw for 331 yards and a touchdown while posting a passer rating of 93.2.
"He took care of the ball. That's what he's supposed to do," then-Texans coach David Culley said of Mills' outing. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the ball in the end zone in the second half, and that's what we have to do better. Not just him, but our entire offense has to be able to do that."
Texans vs. Broncos
Texans vs. Broncos
Texans vs. Broncos
The Texans haven't faced Denver since 2019, which ended a two-game winning streak. Lock led the charge with 309 passing yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 38-24 Broncos win. Deshaun Watson threw for 292 yards and tossed a pair of interceptions.
Houston begins the season at home against the Indianapolis Colts. This offseason, The Colts elected to trade for Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons following a one-year rental of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
Kickoff from Denver is set for 3:25 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.