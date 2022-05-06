Watson's Return: Where Does Texans-Browns Matchup Rank For 2022?

Deshaun Watson's return to NRG Stadium will be something the whole league will have it's eye on next season

The Houston Texans are entering a new era of football under coach Lovie Smith, as the future has already started looking up after a steady draft haul this past weekend.

But with the release of the 2022 NFL schedule set for this Thursday, May 12, it's hard to ignore the storylines that could be littered across Houston's 17-game slate. One game in particular likely takes the cake.

Though it's unknown when the game will take place, we know this: the Texans will face the Cleveland Browns at some point at NRG Stadium next season. And with that looms the much-anticipated return of former Texans franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was traded to Cleveland in March after five years in Houston. Watson didn't play in 2021 amidst 22 sexual misconduct charges and an unfulfilled trade request with the Houston front office.

NFL.com ranked its top 10 anticipated games of the 2022 season Thursday and has Cleveland vs. Houston right in the mix at No. 9. Here's what the ranking said:

This matchup depends entirely on the status of Deshaun Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits and potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy. But if Watson is available to play, it's pretty easy to see why this game lands on this list. Watson didn't take a snap for Houston in 2021 before he agreed to be traded to Cleveland, and if he's at the controls of his new team in his old home of NRG Stadium, well, the entire scene will be one to watch.

Texans fans will likely rain boos on Watson once he steps onto the field for the first time. Once thought to be a savior in Houston, Watson's long list of allegations and discontent with the team soiled his time as a Texan.

"Both of us were going in different directions," Watson said after arriving in Cleveland. "For me to be able to accomplish all of the things I wanted to do, it was time for us to part ways. I know the contract was given to me that summer. But I was honest and straightforward with the organization. They were honest with me. And we came to the conclusion that departing was the best situation."

Watson played four seasons in Houston after being drafted out of Clemson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He ended his Texans career throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts. Watson went 28-25 after starting 53 games for the Texans.