Texans GM Caserio Unphased By Schedule Release

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has revealed that he "probably won't even watch" the impending schedule release.

The NFL schedule release may be a big deal for fans, but Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio is not phased.

"I’m not going to lose much sleep over the schedule. I probably won’t even watch it," said Caserio at the Texans' 19th Annual Charity Golf Classic.

"Whoever we play, we play. We’ll find out about it the next day and come in and we’ll just be in rookie minicamps."

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Nick Caserio Nick Caserio Nick Caserio

The schedule is set to be released at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12th. While this is important from a planning point of view, the fact is the Texans already know the opponents they will face in 2022.

Houston is set to host their divisional rivals - Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans - alongside the Cleveland Browns, LA Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders.

The Texans will, of course, hit the road to play their AFC South rivals as well as the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.

"I think the big thing will be the first three games, do some work in the offseason in terms of our advanced scouting reports, kind of some offseason work," Caserio said.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Tyrod Taylor - Week 1, 2021 © Jeff Lange via Imagn Content Services, LLC Tyrod Taylor - Week 2, 2021 © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills - Week 3, 2021

If history is anything to go by, those opening three weeks could be rough as over the last five seasons, the Texans have won a total of just four of these games.

In fact, last season's opening day victory against the Jaguars was the first time Houston had started a season 1-0 since 2016.