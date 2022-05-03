Texans Cut RB Scottie Phillips: No Fair Opportunity?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans waived running back Scottie Phillips on Monday afternoon. His release came two days after the Texans added Dameon Pierce to the roster during Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Phillips' jettison came to no surprise. The Texans' backfield underwent significant turnover with the free-agent acquisitions of Marlon Mack and Dare Ogunbowale, joining Rex Burkhead and Royce Freeman.
Phillips joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 from Ole Miss, but he never had a realistic chance to showcase his potential.
Scottie Phillips
Scottie Phillips
Scottie Phillips
There was a brief moment where it appeared that Phillips would take the helm as Houston's lead back.
LOOK: Traded Texans QB Deshaun Watson All Smiles At Browns Workout
Watson participated in an early offseason workout with his new teammates Monday
'Beaver Tranquilizer'? Fake DeAndre Hopkins Tweet Fools Critics of Suspended Ex Texans WR
In the end, the movie is funny, the suspension is not, and Hopkins is beaver-tranquilizer free.
Should Texans Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles?
Although Davis Mills should be the starter, the Houston Texans need a viable, veteran backup
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. An Early Favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Texans Rookie Derek Stingley Jr. has high expectations heading into 2022
Texans Cut DT Kingsley Keke
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
‘See You Week 7’: Former Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Releases Statement After Suspension
Hopkins says he was “confused and shocked” following the announcement
Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Texans Select Two Star-Studded Players
The Texans just secured an impressive haul of talent in this year’s draft, but it’s never too late to look ahead to 2023
Texans Trade DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. To Kansas City Chiefs
Former second-round pick is on the move after three seasons with the Houston Texans.
He defined the odds to make the Texans' 53-man roster ahead of the 2021 campaign. Outside of an aging Mark Ingram, Phillips had the most promise. He came into the season after an impressive preseason outing, where he rushed for a team-best 155 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown in three games.
A lack of faith from Houston's coaching staff and an injury limited Phillips to three games last season. When Phillips was active, he spent the majority of his snaps on special teams.
Scottie Phillips
Scottie Phillips
Scottie Phillips
Phillips' supporters can argue that now will have a chance to join a team that will give him a fair chance to see the field - an opportunity he never had with the Texans. It can be argued: By not playing Phillips, the Texans may have missed an opportunity to fix an inefficient backfield that averaged 87.6 yards the previous two seasons.
Phillips received eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 16 yards and returned five kickoffs during his two-year run in Houston.