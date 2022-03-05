Texans Top Need?: Options At RB In NFL Draft

The Houston Texans will have a plethora of talent to pick from in the 2022 NFL Draft at running back

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and new coach Lovie Smith said that the team needed to upgrade at running back this offseason. It's a good thing the 2022 running back class is loaded with talent.

If Caserio and Smith were to take anything away from Friday night's combine workout in Indianapolis, it's that Houston doesn't need to be trading for a player on the market or overspending at the position in free agency. The Texans also won't need to overdraft a target just to land "the best" player in the class.

Consider the situation like a visit to the ice cream parlor: plenty of flavors and it's all based off taste.

The Texans need to be aggressive in terms of adding a running back or two this offseason. The past two years have been a nightmare for the ground game. In 2020, Houston finished 31st in rushing. The team took last place honors a year later, averaging 3.2 yards per play.

Rex Burkhead led the way with 427 yards yards and signed a one-year extension before the offseason. Caserio admitted that although the team views him as a complementary piece in the offense, saying his production increased “more out of need than anything else.”

Outside of Burkhead, Houston has little to work with. Scottie Phillips is still under contract and totaled six rushes in two games. Darius Anderson was a member of the practice squad and has yet to receive a regular-season carry.

Smith and new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton both consider the offense to be a "run-based" unit. This mean Caserio needs a feature back and should looking for a Derrick Henry, a Jonathan Taylor or a Nick Chubb.

What do all three have in common? They were all second-rounders. Other second-round stars include Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon and Miles Sanders.

If Caserio believes other needs are pressing with the No. 37 pick, he can wait until the third round. Yes, there's talent in the backfield after the first 64 picks. Alvin Kamara, Antonio Gibson, David Montgomery and Kareem Hunt all went between picks 65-100.

Green Bay's Aaron Jones and Seattle's Chris Carson went on Day 3. The Chargers' Austin Ekeler went undrafted, yet is one of the league's most productive players.

“We weren’t satisfied with the production we were able to get from (the) running back position,” Smith said Wednesday. “If you’re a running team, you have to build (a backfield and offensive line). We’re going to dress probably three guys each week, and they need to be able to contribute in some way.”

If Houston were to go early at running back, the top two names seem to be Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III. Both put on a show Friday evening with their measurables, route-running and speed.

Hall, who set an FBS record by scoring a touchdown in 24 consecutive games, ran a 4.39 40 at 217 pounds. Walker, the Doak Walker winner and driving force of the Spartans offense, posted a 4.37 and weighed in at 211.

"I just feel like over the last two years, no running back's been able to do what I've been able to do," Hall said Thursday. "I really respect those other guys' games ... I just feel like I'm the best running back in this draft."

Other prospects available include Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller, Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams, Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr., Georgia’s James Cook and Cincinnati’s Jerome Ford.

Position coach Danny Barrett said his "ideal runner" would be a home run hitter who can play all three downs. This draft seems to have those guys. In fact, they have lots of them.

“Pep and I have been together for a long period of time,” Smith said. “We’ve had a time to talk during our time together (about) how we believe offensive football should be played, a big emphasis on the running game.”

Hall, Walker and others should be high on the Texans' radar. Anything to help quarterback Davis Mills needs to be addressed. Giving him run game certainly is a top priority.