Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I'm Clowney 2.0'; 'I'd Love' Being Drafted by Texans

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux is ready to become a member of the Houston Texans, and perhaps become the next Jadeveon Clowney

Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is ready for the challenge of helping an NFL team rebuild. As a top-five draft selection, a prospect knows he'll usually landing with a franchise that needs a makeover.

One of those teams is the Houston Texans, who currently own the No. 3 selection in April's NFL Draft. After a 4-13 season under David Culley, Houston is hopeful new head coach Lovie Smith can transform the team into a contender in the coming years.

Thibodeaux expects to hear his name called early in April after putting up high-end production for the Ducks. When asked if he's be willing to play for the Texans, he said he has spoken to the team and would embrace being a Texan.

"I'd love to be in Houston," Thibodeaux told reporters Friday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'd love to play in that Lovie Smith system. That's close to home. That's not too far. I love the sun out there.''

Thibodeaux, a 6-5 defensive end, also suggests that he'll "love'' playing pretty much anywhere in the NFL. He provides a unique blend of power, size and speed off the edge. In his final season, he recorded 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 10 games. He earned unanimous All-American honors for his efforts in the Pac-12.

The Texans are looking to upgrade their pass rush after finishing bottom-five in sacks last fall with 32. Houston has one potential star defender in Jonathan Greenard, but Houston needs a bookend.

Greenard finished last season with eight sacks. Of players on the Texans roster, only linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill tallied more than three.

Smith said Wednesday that defensive linemen will love to play in his scheme, which generally relies on pressure from a four-man rush.

"We start upfront. It's about the defensive line," Smith said. "We kind of read on the run with athletes getting up the field, making sacks and things like that. It's a defensive line-friendly system."

Thibodeaux cited Smith's system as a major factor in his interest in Houston, but also spoke of pass rushers from the past. Although three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt remains the organization's all-time leader in sacks, Thibodeaux spoke highly of Jadeveon Clowney, saying he feels their skills mirror each other.

"He's a guy who was great, but he didn't have all the skills and tools as far as pass rush skills and things like that," Thibodeaux said. "I'm like Jadeveon 2.0, right?"

Drafted out of South Carolina with the No. 1 selection in 2014, Clowney spent five seasons in Houston before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney recorded 205 tackles, 105 quarterback hits, 29 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups and an interception.