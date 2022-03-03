Texans at Combine: 3 Priority Positions

The Houston Texans head into the draft with four picks in the top 80, and the potential for more to come should quarterback Deshaun Watson be traded.

Given that the Texans didn't have a pick in the first two rounds last year and general manager Nick Caserio was still able to draft five impactful players, all of whom started at least two games, there is a reason for Houston fans to be optimistic.

While it's easier to pinpoint positions of lesser need, priority areas the Texans may focus on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Realistically, Houston could draft a guard, tackle or center in the first round and nobody would bat an eye. Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil look set to bookend the line next season, assuming Tunsil isn't traded and Howard isn't kept at guard, but elsewhere there are no guaranteed starters.

Evan Neal, Alabama

Neal is widely seen as the top tackle in this draft and has a real shot at going first overall to Jacksonville. Should the Jaguars opt to look elsewhere with the first overall pick, Neal could be a smart selection for Houston that would potentially allow for the Texans to part ways with Tunsil and his $26.8 million cap hit.

Evan Neal © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Ikem Ekwonu © Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports Kenyon Green © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DEFENSIVE END

Lovie Smith's defense ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks last season with 32, so something which obviously must change. Outside of Jonathan Greenard, who had his injury issues last season, Houston has lacked real firepower at defensive end since the departure of J.J. Watt.

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Texans could go one of two ways with the third overall pick. Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon is an intriguing option and his selection here wouldn't be a reach. However, Hutchinson's monster 2021 stats cannot be ignored and if he were available at No. 3, he could be an instant impact player.

Plus, as Hutchinson himself said in December when he arrived in Houston for an awards ceremony, "When I got off the airplane, it felt right."

Aidan Hutchinson © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Kayvon Thibodeaux © Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC Travon Walker © Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

SAFETY

There is a genuine chance that both of Houston's starting safeties from last season won't be in the building come OTAs. Justin Reid is set to hit free agency, and while there is interest in a reunion nothing is set in stone. Meanwhile, Eric Murray has no guaranteed money left on his deal. Given he has underperformed since his arrival relative to the scale of his contract, it could be the end of his time in Houston.

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton looks like a safe bet. A tall and athletic safety, Hamilton's highlights are eye-catching and his seemingly endless motor is somewhat reminiscent of Reid. If Houston were to retain Reid and draft Hamilton, and perhaps draft another solid corner, the back end of this defense would suddenly be frightening.