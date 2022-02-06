Senior Bowl Mock Draft: Who Would Texans Pick in Mobile?

What if the Texans were only able to select players from the 2022 Senior Bowl?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will have options when selecting No. 3 overall next April in the NFL draft. After finishing the season 4-13, Houston will be near the top of every round to collect prime talent that perhaps fell due to trades or other issues.

Here's the thing: what if the Texans were limited with their draft picks? What if Houston could only select players from the 2022 Senior Bowl instead of the best of the bunch?

Would that change general manager Nick Caserio's draft execution? Would that make a difference in what position Houston covets most?

For this mock draft, TexansDaily will only be selecting players who participated in the events down at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

No. 3 - Jeremaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

Should Houston look to fix its offensive line or defensive line? Based off the production of Johnson all week, this would be a slam dunk selection by the Texans to add to their pass rush.

After posting a career-best 11.5 sacks in his final season with the Seminoles, Johnson wowed scouts on back-to-back days in Mobile. His bend, size, speed and disruptive play-making during team drills made him a nightmare on nearly every rep for offensive linemen to block.

The Texans have a building block on one side of the line with team-leading pass rusher Jonathan Greenard returning for his third season. Pair Johnson to create a hybrid combination of size and speed is a scary thought for opposing offensive lines.

No. 37 - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Houston needs a playmaking safety that can defend the run or play in a zone coverage deep down the sideline with Justin Reid expected to leave in free agency. There wasn't a more dominant defensive back than Pitre all three days of practice.

Pitre, who played a "STAR" defender role for Baylor's 4-2-5 system, was best known for his ability to defend the run. With the New York Jets' staff, it was his coverage ability that impressed on a consistent level. Whether lined up in the box or deep in a Cover 2 look, Pitre made plays on the ball and was physical defending the pass.

Although his 5-11 frame might make teams think he's a big nickel defender. Pitre is much more than a one trick pony. He's an ideal replacement for Reid and very well could be the actual pick at No. 37 with a strong showing at the NFL Combine next month.

No. 68 - Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Tavierre Thomas is set to return after a promising finish to last season. The only problem is he's limited to the slot and likely wouldn't transition to the outside due to his frame.

Bryant, the 6-1 Jim Thorpe Award winner, is an ideal name to watch for on the outside. Although he measured in a tad shorter than expected, the former Bearcat did a quality job mirroring receivers coming out of breaks and was physical when asked to play in man coverage.

The Texans needs help on the perimeter of their secondary. Bryant has the size, speed and awareness to be the team's No. 2 cornerback while becoming a starter right away.

No. 80 - Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

The Texans have an up-and-coming prospect with Brevin Jordan entering his second season. Even though Houston should feel comfortable with the former Hurricane, he's more of a flex option. Keep in mind that Jordan is also the only tight end on the roster.

Ferguson isn't a master of anything, but he does everything at a high-end level. As an in-line blocker, he wins plenty of battles due to his physical style of play. As a route-runner, his speed is too quick for linebacker, but his 6-4, 244-pound frame can be challenging for safeties to bring down.

No. 134 - Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

Houston couldn't run the football in 2021. It averaged a league-low 3.4 yards per carry and were one of three teams that averaged less than 100 yards per game on the ground. In fact, the only rushing stat Houston didn't finish dead last in was carries, although it didn't seem to matter to the production.

A scatback with immense speed, Baide was arguably one of the best players this week in Mobile. He has track legs that can win in long strides despite his 5-7 frame is a dangerous runner on the edge. Where he really impressed was in pass protection and runs up the middle.

No. 183 - Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

The Texans need a slot receiver who can gain those hard yards across the middle. With a trend on gadget players that can be used in a multitude of ways, perhaps Houston should put its interest in those types of players.

Melton has a little Curtis Samuel to his game. Although he's used best on swing routes and quick slants, the Jets used his speed on sweeps and pitches as a runner as well.

No. 206 - Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Linebacker is always a need in large part due to special teams. Kamu Grugier-Hill got his start as a special teams ace before becoming Houston's leading tackler this past season.

If you go back and watch the film, Andersen was everywhere. From playing the run to covering tight ends in a man look, the Montana State alum consistently flew to the football. With time, he could end up being a steal and three-down thumper.

No. 208 - Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

What's better than one cornerback in the draft? Why not two? McCollum's 6-2 frame is an ideal fit for the outside, plus his physicality is a plus on special teams.

No. 244 - Spencer Buford, OT, UTSA

Too much protection for a quarterback isn't a bad thing. Buford is inconsistent as a pass blocker, but he did show a nice blend of balance when in run blocking sets. Over time, he could be a quality swing tackle.