Senior Bowl Stud: Should Texans Target Speedy Slot WR in Draft?

Rutgers' Bo Melton's vertical presence and rushing ability could be something the Texans are interested in this offseason

HOUSTON -- Take a look at the Houston Texans wide receiver corps. They have a six-time 1,000-yard target in Brandin Cooks on one end and a rising No. 2 option in second-year target Nico Collins.

What's missing? A vertical option and slot target across the middle of the field. It's an area Houston must address at some point in free agency or the NFL draft come April.

Last season, Houston used five different receivers in the slot on the way to a 4-13 season. Danny Amendola was the most consistent, but at 36, it's hard to imagine his best days are ahead of him.

Houston's pressing needs on defense and in the run game makes the receiver position less important to address in the draft. If they are to use a selection on the position, Texans GM Nick Caserio should be looking for a do-it-all weapon.

Rutgers' Bo Melton might very well be the name Houston would covet on Day 3 to be an immediate playmaker.

Melton was a go-to guy during his time as Rutgers. The 5-11, 190-pound pass-catcher found ways to win both on the perimeter and up the middle thanks to his track speed and agility.

Rutgers' coach Greg Schiano didn't limit Melton's reps to playing on the edge or in the slot. He simply asked him to get open and make plays. Melton did over his time with Scarlet Knights, finishing his career ranked sixth all-time in program history for receptions (164) and 10th in receiving yards (2,011).

This past season, Melton led the Scarlet Knights in every receiving category with 55 receptions for 618 yards and three touchdowns. He also became the first player from the program to be invited to the Senior Bowl since defensive end Kemoko Turay in 2018.

Melton isn't just a vertical option that can win across the field. One of his biggest attributes has been his versatility when utilized in space.

At the Senior Bowl, the New York Jets coaching staff used him as a runner on both jet sweeps and counter plays. On several occasions, Melton would be sent in motion, lining up behind the quarterback and taking the handoff, being used as a running back for the short yards to the outside.

Melton's game is similar to that of Washington Commanders' receiver Curtis Samuel. Although not used as the "wide back" like San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel, Samuel has been used in the run game on counters and jet sweeps to pick up the hard yards on critical drives.

Could Melton do the same in Houston's offense? Would he be better since his vertical presence could make him dangerous downfield for quarterback Davis Mills?

The Texans currently have nine picks in the April's draft. That number could grow if disgruntled Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson is traded.

Cooks and Collins showed enough to earn first-team reps next season. There isn't another receiver on the Texans' roster that should feel safe about their role in 2022, but other needs are currently more pressing than a third receiver.

Still, Melton's highlight-making skills should be warranted by every general manager this offseason. Caserio loves the playmakers and Melton certainly fits the bill as a Day 3 target.