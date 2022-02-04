Senior Bowl Winners: Should Houston Be Interested In These Names?

Which players stood out the most at the Senior Bowl in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala -- For two straight days at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the rain never ceased. And while Day 3 of the Senior Bowl moved inside to South Alabama's complex, the downpour gave scouts a close look at who can battle through any type of task.

Naturally, rain will affect anyone's level of play, meaning scouts will have to take the production found or lost with a grain of salt. Some players impressed regardless of the weather conditions while others need ample work.

The Houston Texans shouldn't be picky when on the clock. The franchise has more holes in its roster than solutions and could upgrade at near every position entering the offseason.

Who were the top players Texans general manager Nick Caserio should be interested in? Should a quarterback be on the radar? Here are our picks that stood out strong down in Mobile.

Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson III

Johnson entered the week as a fringe first-round pick. He leaves Mobile as likely the top talent of the week. Rain, shine, or win, the former Seminole standout won nearly every rep and dominated during team drills.

The defensive end was quick coming off the edge, making him a mismatch for nearly every offensive lineman. Using his length to create separation, Johnson was able to attack the edge while working upfield into the backfield to pressure the quarterback at a consistent level.

A strong combine likely solidifies his status as a top 15 player in the class, but mocks moving forward should have Johnson's name in the first round. He was the top defensive player and there wasn't a close second.

Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Anyone looking for a franchise tackle picking outside the top 10? Penning should be the front-runner to be the name in waiting.

The FCS product made multiple Power 5 pass rushers look foolish during pass protection sets, bullying them into the ground with ease. He also showed a mean streak against the run, winning matchups and going until the whistle blew.

There are some minor tweaks he'll need to work on, but Penning held his own against a very impressive defensive line group. He should be a consensus Day 1 talent by most teams.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Pitre is another one of these positionless players that can do a bit of everything. Linebacker, nickel cornerback, safety, just simply line him up and let him make plays.

A run-stopper by trade, it was Pitre's coverage skills that impressed the most this week. He broke up passes against both tight ends and slot receivers on more than one occasion. When playing down in the box, he nearly walked away with two pick-sixes, jumping the route against a running back with near flawless timing.

Still likely a Day 2 option, Pitre moved up from being a name to watch for in the third round to the second. Defensive coordinators will have a blast working with him in multiple formations regardless of where he lines up on the field.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

Kenny Pickett likely is still the top quarterback in the class. Willis isn't that far behind and very well could have the most upside in the entire class.

After a mixed first practice, Willis rebounded on Day 2 with both his decision-making and accuracy. Although he's known for his deep ball, it was the short to intermediate passes that impressed on a consistent basis. Willis also showed off his speed as a runner and on more than one occasion, he stole the ankles of a cornerback and linebacker.

The 6-1 quarterback was always expected to go in the first round due to the volume need of passers in the league. Even though he's still a work in progress, it's hard to imagine him now making it out of the top 10.

Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

Even though his 5-7 frame likely will scare off some, Austin's speed and route-running skills should have most teams excited. Of all the pass-catchers in Mobile, he was the most consistent regardless of the weather conditions.

Austin consistently won off the line of scrimmage, giving him the advantage over cornerbacks before the ball was even thrown. A quick stutter step helped him win more than one matchup, plus his speed showed off why he could be a quality deep threat from the slot.

There were reps where Austin lined up on the boundary and won matchups against larger defensive backs. He's a nice option for teams that need route-runners across the middle of the field.

Auburn CB Roger McCreary

Several likely groaned when they saw McCreary measure in at 5-11. After three days working the outside, that shouldn't be the case any longer. Every rep felt as if McCreary had the advantage and for good reason.

One of the more physical cornerbacks in the class, McCreary was excellent when asked to play in man coverage. A quick first punch at the line of scrimmage allowed him to throw receivers off their routes. In coverage, he blanketed multiple targets and walked away with several interceptions.

Much like Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, size doesn't matter on the edge when you play big. One would never guess McCreary was one of the smaller boundary corners of the week the way he consistently impressed in coverage.

North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

In a similar fashion to that of Austin, Watson's a big winner because of his best trait; size. The 6-4 receiver made it look easy with a combination of route-running and physicalness during seven-on-seven drills and team reps.

Watson won more battles than he lost thanks to his size on the edge. His sure-fire hands made throws that were a tad out of reach look easy, and his blocking against the run was also quite impressive.

As a small-school product, Watson likely was an early Day 3 selection at the start of the week. It would be hard to imagine him making it to the third round with teams needing boundary receivers who can do a bit of everything.

UConn DT Travis Jones

From a defensive tackle standpoint, Jones was the best player. It didn't matter if he was working double teams or solo matchups, he was forcing his way into the backfield.

Jones' bull-rushing technique made him a nightmare to block in practice. His low center of gravity allows him to have an extra push when going up against man-blocking sets. Jones also showed effort against the run, shucking offensive linemen to make a stop at the line of scrimmage.

Missouri RB Tyler Badie

The running back group as a whole impressed, but Badie is 5-7 and weighs under 200 pounds. He shouldn't be able to block 240-pound linebackers but did with ease in pass protection.

It's Badie's speed that makes him dangerous. He can hit the corner and turn on the jets down the sideline for massive gains. What really stood out was his burst up the middle between the trenches. Although he could get lost in the pile, somehow, he made it out the other side unscathed.

Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson

The tight end class as a whole is undervalued since there isn't a bonafide TJ Hockenson or Kyle Pitts. That said, the position as a whole has plenty of depth and playmakers.

Ferguson might be the under-the-radar one that no one is talking about. They should since he consistently was making highlight plays as a do-it-all tight end. In run blocking, he won matchups against defensive ends and linebackers to seal the gap. As a route-runner, Ferguson made some eye-popping receptions across the middle of the field and was near unguardable against linebackers.