Top Names Texans Fans Should Know From 2022 Senior Bowl Day 1

The Texans should be paying close attention to these names moving into Day 2

MOBILE, Ala -- The Houston Texans have options with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Is their next franchise cornerstone currently thriving in Alabama?

The Senior Bowl kicked off in full swing Tuesday as both teams began practice. A two hour showcase isn't enough to solidify the status of any player, but is enough to put them on the radar entering Day 2.

Houston needs help at nearly every position entering the offseason. Despite the success of rookie quarterback Davis Mills, a new coach could have a different outlook at his overall potential. With six gunslingers all strutting their stuff at Hancock Whitney Stadium, is there a quarterback the Texans should be interested in?

What about the other positions? Who should the Texans be targeting in Round 1 and beyond?

Here's several names Texans fans should be circling after the first day in Mobile.

Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

There wasn't a better defensive back on Day 1 by either roster than Pitre. In the slot, deep in coverage or at the line of scrimmage, it didn't matter. Pitre was dominate nearly every snap and went until the whistle blew.

A native a Stafford, Pitre was at his best during one-on-one drills. He nearly picked off Nevada quarterback Carson Strong while playing in zone coverage. Two plays later, he was locked in battle with Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, breaking up a pass that would have gone for a first down.

Best known for his role in run support, Pitre impressed in coverage. A hybrid Day 2/Day 3 player, it would be hard to imagine him not being a consensus top 100 talent should he match the same level of production Wednesday.

Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

Taking a name like Johnson third overall is rich. Should the Texans trade back, or pick up a second first round pick via a Deshaun Watson trade, he should be in play.

Johnson went on a tear during one-on-one drills against the offensive linemen allocated to the Detroit Lions roster. Rep by rep, the former Seminoles standout showed why he might end up being the biggest riser of the week thanks to his speed, agility and awareness around the corner.

The best moment of the afternoon came on the final play of practice. Johnson went up against Kentucky's Darian Kinnard where the two battled back and forth. Johnson won the first rep with ease before pile-driving Kinnard into the ground on the second.

Size was Johnson's biggest issue entering the week. Scouts can sleep sound at night knowing that will no longer be a concern.

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Wide receiver isn't a top need for Houston, but one can never have too many pass-catchers. Maybe the next offensive coordinator could be interested in working with a receiver of Watson's skills.

Despite being an FCS target, Watson held his own against FBS cornerbacks. He won multiple routes during one-on-one drills and didn't drop a single pass when working with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Watson uses his 6'4' frame to his advantage to win against smaller cornerbacks. Although far from a burner, he can win off the line of scrimmage, using his long legs to push him further down the field.

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

The local name didn't do much when it came to playing on the perimeter, but from the nickel, he was stellar. McCreary excelled in man coverage when lined up in the slot, picking off Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during team drills.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was McCreary's speed. Twice he blitzed from inside and nearly came away with a sack after blowing past tackles with eases and getting pressure in the backfield.

McCreary's top attribute is his agility. Should he work the outside on Wednesday, he could end up being a chess piece in Lovie Smith's defense come this fall.

QUICK HITS

- Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson impressed, but not at the position one believed he would. A natural guard, Johnson took reps at center due to lack of depth, and he looked the part Johnson nearly every snap, primarily against the run.

- Georgia's Devonte Wyatt worked as both a three technique and five technique during team drills. An ideal fit for a 4-3 defense up the middle, Wyatt showed agility and power when working in one-on-one drills.

- Another strong day from Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs could help him boost his draft stock. During one-on-ones, the Wolfpack alum won multiple battles in man coverage and showed off his long speed as a vertical option.

- The Texans need another running back after finishing 32nd in rushing. Arizona State's Rachaad White could be a name on the rise. His vision and footwork allowed him to remain balance in the open field. He also made three catches out of the backfield for gains of over 10 yards.

- Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant impressed. The Jim Thorpe Award winner allowed one catch during one-on-ones and broke up a pair of passes during team drills. Projected to be a mid-round selection, another quality outing could push him up into a guaranteed Day 2 prospect.