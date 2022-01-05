'A Mess': Texans-Ex Throws Serious Shade on Houston's Rebuild

Former Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler gave fans his brutally honest take on the state of the franchise.

A year after Houston Texans' legend in Andre Johnson publicly ripped the organization, it's now another former player harshly criticizing team's slow rebuilding process.

Speaking on SportsRadio 610, former Texans' All-Pro punter Shane Lechler described the organization as "a mess right now." Explaining that if Houston opts to rebuild via the NFL Draft, it is looking at a prolonged, five-year process. He also highlighted what he considers to be the major, fundamental stumbling block in garnering upgraded talent.

"I don't know, other than no state taxes, how attractive it is for a big-time free agent to come in here," Lechler said.

Ouch.

Of course, the in-state Dallas Cowboys can also use the tax void to lure free agents.

Said Lechler, "Right now, half the state's laughing at us and the other half is pouting."

Houston's biggest issue, of course, isn't the Cowboys' resurrection.

"It's still a mid-market team," Lechler said of the Texans. "Whatever's happening with Deshaun (Watson), I kinda wish it would either go one way or another instead of riding on this fence for so long. That's a distraction in the community, that's a distraction in the locker room, that's a distraction to the NFL pretty much. I just wish that there was a way to have a quick answer, but there's not."

Continuing his rant, Lechler said that when it comes to impending top free agents like quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers considering the Texans, "They're not even blinking.

"You're gonna have to figure out a way to make this thing attractive in the offseason, which is the toughest time to make it attractive because you're coming off of a sub-par season, at best," Lechler said.

A former All-Pro punter, Lechler spent his final five seasons with his hometown Texans. Arriving in 2013, he saw the Super Bowl-caliber team of 2011 and 2012 disintegrate and coach Gary Kubiak lose his job during his first season in Houston, before riding the highs and lows of Bill O'Brien's tenure for four years.

"It's frustrating because, since Gary left, there's been so much kinda like 'try to quick fix, quick fix, quick fix' and you know how that works. It doesn't," Lechler said. "It's gonna take some time."

Thankfully, the Texans do have nine picks this year prior to any Watson-related trades and compensation picks. And given that all five of general manager Nick Caserio's picks this year have gone on to play major roles, this potentially bodes well moving forward.

But when it comes to the front office, its role in this rebuild goes far beyond a strong draft or two.

Lechler noted that there are organizations in the NFL "that have been rebuilding for decades." If the Texans are to avoid falling into this trap, Lechler emphasized the importance of stability within the coaching staff and front office.