Should Texans Sign Cardinals Free Agent WR Christian Kirk?

The Texans could invest in a slot receiver this free agency - like Arizona Cardinals standout Christian Kirk

HOUSTON -- When talking about the Houston Texans receiver group, one must break it up into two separate entities. On the perimeter, Houston is happywith six-time 1,000-yard receiver Brandin Cooks and an emerging No. 2 in Nico Collins.

In the slot, Houston needs to upgrade. Five different players took reps in the starting lineup last fall, but only 37-year-old Danny Amendola recorded more than 200 receiving yards.

New offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's system works best with a two-tight end set. That doesn't mean the offense won't need a slot receiver, however.

If general manager Nick Caserio is looking for stability in free agency, Arizona Cardinals Christian Kirk fits what Houston needs. Not only does he possess the speed and steady hands, but he also could be a building block of the Texans' future due to age.

Drafted out of Texas A&M in 2018, Kirk, 25, has never been "the guy" for the Cardinals' offense. He's been a steady No. 2 weapon opposite both Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins, but his numbers suggest he's a better compliment than a leading target.

Last season, Kirk took strides to solidify his status as one of the better slot weapons in the sport. With Hopkins missing a majority of the season, he became the go-to target for quarterback Kyler Murray, posting career numbers in catches (77) and receiving yards (982).

Arizona is likely content parting ways with Kirk this offseason after drafting Purdue receiver Rondale Moore in the second round. Moore, who finished last season with 54 catches for 435 yards, is more a gadget-type player, who will also offer his services in the run game.

The Texans are hopeful that rookie standout Davis Mills can take the next steps in his trajectory to becoming the future franchise quarterback. Adding protection and stable run game are likely the top priorities entering free agency, but the team must add weapons as well.

Last year, Mills found success in the red zone with tight end Brevin Jordan. Toward season's end, Jordan became the main option from inside the 10.

Houston missed that with a slot receiver. Adding Kirk gives Mills a secondary option on the short-to-intermediate throws as a security blanket. Is that enough for Caserio to pull the trigger?

Spotrac believes that Krik's next contract will bring him an average salary of $11.8 million. The numbers suggest his max value contract would be roughly on a four-year deal worth $47.5 million.

The Texans currently have just over $16.6 million in cap space, the 16th-most in the league. Adding Kirk could lift Houston's receiving room, but the price would have to drop just a tad unless the team frees up more cap space before March 16.

Kirk is a receiver who fits where Houston could be looking to upgrade. He's a reliable slot option who owns a career average of 12.3 yards per reception. For the right price, the Texans should be interested.