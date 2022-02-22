'We Want a Home Run Hitter': What Are Texans Looking For At RB?

Houston's inability to run the football has made running back a priority for the Texans this offseason.

HOUSTON -- Change have come to the Houston Texans coaching staff, but running backs coach Danny Barrett still remains at his post.

After three different head coaching hires, Barrett remains a stalwart on staff. Another consistent presence with the Texans, however, is the team's inability to run the football. Last season, Houston finished last in rushing yards and averaged 3.2 yards per attempt.

There isn't one exact type of player Houston is looking for entering the offseason. Barrett, however, thinks the team could be missing that fire power who can win not just in the short game, but also deep downfield.

"You want a home run hitter," Barrett said at the introductory coaches press conference Tuesday. "I've worked with those guys in the past where you can put the ball in their hands and they can take it the distance.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

"You want someone who consistently can be available and helps out being able to be durable and also understand what you're trying to accomplish, whether that be inside, outside, whatever the play design can be."

Houston added three running backs in 2021 with hopes on complementing David Johnson. Veteran Mark Ingram was traded to the New Orleans Saints just before the deadline and Phillip Lindsay was waived in late November.

Rex Burkhead currently is the only running back on the Texans roster entering free agency. Toward season's end, he became the focal point of the offense, averaging 3.6 yards per run in the final six games.

Barrett credited Burkhead's work ethic, but also praised his success in pass protection, stating his physical play style helped Houston close out the year with a pair of wins.

"He's a smart football player," Barrett said. "He helped us out in the passing game, especially when it came to protections and those types of things. He'll continue to build on that as we move forward."

Barrett said the team yet isn't focused on finding its next big-name runner in either the open market or the draft as now. The goal is to see which players fit new coach Lovie Smith's system and should be back at NRG Stadium come OTAs and offseason workouts.

Houston will continue its due diligence in searching for players that fit the new mold. Barrett is simply looking for playmakers who can work in different roles to stabilize the run game.

Then again, he isn't opposed to the Texans adding a do-it-all runner to shine as the lead back along with quarterback Davis Mills in the backfield.

"If you can have a guy who is durable and not only help you in the running game, but also in the passing game, those are the type of guys you want to have," Barrett said.

"An every-down back is the key. If we can find something like if that's available, we do our best to add him."