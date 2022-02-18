Should Texans Sign ‘Jack Easterby Guy’ Star CB Malcolm Butler?
The Houston Texans need a standout cornerback, and a former Pro Bowler may soon be available.
Released from the Arizona Cardinals’ reserve/retire list this week, 31-year-old Malcolm Butler is considering returning to the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
An undrafted free agent out of West Alabama in 2014, Butler spent four seasons with the New England Patriots. Here he crossed paths with both Texans general manager Nick Caserio (then director of player personnel) and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby (then character coach).
Fun fact: In a past sermon, Easterby recalled picking Butler up from the airport upon his arrival as a rookie, as well some of their interactions during their time together in New England.
During his time in New England, Butler won two Super Bowls, being named second-team All-Pro once and reaching one Pro Bowl.
Butler went on to spend three years in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans before heading to the Cardinals last offseason, ultimately retiring for personal reasons.
In seven seasons, Butler notched 100 appearances, 17 interceptions, 82 defended passes, five forced fumbles, and 406 tackles. He's had one season with a Pro Football Focus grade of over 80 and hit the 70s three times.
While Tavierre Thomas looks like a keeper at nickel back, Houston remains unsettled at cornerback. Terrance Mitchell had his moments last year, as did Lonnie Johnson and Desmond King, but King is set to hit free agency and none truly seemed to nail down a starting spot.
In his last season, Butler played all 16 games for Tennessee, recording a joint career-high four interceptions, 14 defended passes, and a career-best 100 tackles.
Perhaps having taken a year off, a refreshed Butler can return to the high-caliber form Caserio and co. are all too familiar with.