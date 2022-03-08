Reunited: Should Texans Sign Free Agent Tyrann Mathieu?

Tyrann Mathieu will hit free agency in March after three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Houston Texans should consider reuniting with the veteran safety.

HOUSTON -- Tyrann Mathieu will become an unrestricted free agent on March 16. The nine-year veteran safety is coming off a three-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he received a pair of All-Pro honors and became a Super Bowl champion in 2019.

Logic says Mathieu will be a coveted player once he becomes a free agent. And we say the Houston Texans should be one of several teams bidding for Mathieu's services.

Mathieu played one season with the Texans in 2018. Since his departure, the Texans have seen a revolving cycle of safeties to pair alongside Justin Reid. In Mathieu's lone season in Houston, he appeared in 16 games, while recording 89 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, 3.0 sacks and two interceptions.

The Texans finished the 2018 campaign with an 11-5 record but lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Indianapolis Colts.

If the Texans were to reunite with Mathieu, his arrival could bring more changes to Houston's defensive backfield. According to Spotrac.com, Mathieu's market value is set for three years, worth $44.5 million.

If the Texans come close or meet Mathieu's expected market value, a reunion between the two parties could end Reid's tenure with the franchise. Reid will enter free agency with a market value of $36.3 million for three years.

But if the Texans are hoping to get a bang for their buck, Mathieu can be Houston's best free agent signing of the offseason.

Since entering the league as a third-round pick (No. 69 overall) with the Arizona Cardinals, Mathieu has established himself as one of the top players at his position. A three-time Pro Bowler, Mathieu has registered 26 interceptions, 25 quarterback hits and 10.0 sacks for his career.

The Chiefs and Mathieu had expressed interest in a contract extension following the end of the 2021 campaign but could not agree to a deal. It appears that the Chiefs are preparing to move on from Mathieu. On Monday, Kansas City placed a $16.5 million franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown.

That could open up a chance at a reunion - and a big fix for Coach Lovie Smith’s defense.