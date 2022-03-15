Ogbo Okoronkwo Could Be Steal For Texans

Linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo gets chance to shine in Houston after limited play with LA Rams

HOUSTON — Beyond the ongoing trade talks with Deshaun Watson, Tuesday was noteworthy for the Houston Texans on other fronts.

According to Pro Football Network, Ogbo Okoronkwo has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Texans. Okoronkwo, a fifth-round pick (No. 160 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, played his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to signing Okoronkwo, the Texans re-signed defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year deal worth $17 million.

Okoronkwo did not receive quality playing time during his short stint with the Rams. He'll get that chance with the Texans.

Okoronkwo gives the Texans a significant boost in their pass rush. In 33 career games, Okoronkwo has recorded 13 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Okoronkwo finished the 2021 campaign with a pass-rush grade of 72.8 while creating 15 total pressures.

In addition to getting after the quarterback, Okoronkwo should help against stop the run. Last season, the Texans gave up an average of 142.2 yards on the ground — the second-most in the league to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Okoronkwo posted a run defense grade of 72.5.

Upgrading the defense through the draft and free agency is an offseason priority for new coach/former defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio.

Okoronkwo's signing could indicate that the Texans will allow another vital player to walk in free agency. Currently, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Jacob Martin are in contract talks with Houston. Okoronkwo could make at least one expendable.