Texans Sport Battle Red Helmet During Day 2 Of Training Camp

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans took to the practice field for Day 2 of training camp practice Saturday morning. And for the first time since the team's inception in 2002, the Texans donned a different helmet.

The Texans unveiled their new Battle Red Helmets inside the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"I love the red helmets," linebacker Kamu Grugier-hill said. "I think it's pretty sweet. Especially with the red jersey, it's going to look smooth."

The Texans wore the new helmets with their normal practice gear consisting of navy-blue shorts. The offensive side of the ball wore matching color practice jerseys while the defense wore white.

A few players made changes to their practice uniforms due to the helmet. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills sported a red visor with his helmet, while rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre wore an all-white set.

"When you're a young franchise, you don't have a lot of throwback uniform jerseys, but for us to introduce this battle red helmet, I like the look of it," coach Lovie Smith said. "I know we're in Houston, but it's kind of H-Town to us a little bit, so it's good to give a little bit of different flavor to practice today."

The NFL announced that teams would be allowed to wear alternate helmets in 2022.

The updated policy allows teams to wear a secondary color helmet to pair with a throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms. The Texans will officially debut their Battle Red helmet during a Week 9 match against the Philidelphia Eagles on Nov. 3.

"I think they are pretty cool," offensive lineman Justin Britt said. "I wish we could wear them more than once. It makes me interested in seeing if we can get a white one, too. The more the better. It's cool to see and it's different."